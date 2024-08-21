PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NN1ZHQkJKN1hRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU03VkdCQko3WFEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
KICKOFF2024: Get 60% Off the First Year of an Annual Subscription!

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Who's ready for some football? As games are getting ready to kick off all over the country, whether it's on the prep, collegiate or pro levels, the Rivals.com Network is bringing you all a treat with our KICKOFF2024 offer.

What does it mean?

It's a 60% off discount of the first year of your annual subscription to VirginiaPreps.

So if you sign up NOW for a 1-year subscription, it works out to only $3.30 a month!

Don't waste any time and sign up TODAY to become a VaPreps Insider!

Offer: 60% off the first year of annual subscription

Promo Code: KICKOFF2024

Offer valid through: 8.23.24

New subscribers can use this link that will auto fill the code while the promotion is live:

https://virginiapreps.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=KICKOFF2024



What Do You Get?

* Premium Access to our V.I.P. Board, where we post all kinds of 'Insider' content from Previews, Recaps, Recruiting Updates, Predictions, Video and more!

* Recruiting Content on both VirginiaPreps.com and all across the Rivals Network with an extensive database of prospects!

* Football Previews as we bring you our exclusive Statewide Top Tens in all six classifcations & Weekly Articles from our entire team of reporters based throughout the Commonwealth of VA!

... And much, much more!


