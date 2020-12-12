VirginiaPreps - Keyontae Johnson collapses on the court at FSU

Just minutes into their game against Florida State, All-SEC forward Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court coming out of a timeout and was transferred to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

Johnson had just scored on an ally oop to give him five points prior to the Seminole timeout. As he was leaving the huddle, Johnson collapsed on the court. Medical personnel tended to Johnson on the court, where he regained consciousness prior to being loaded onto a stretcher and taken away from the arena.

Johnson was the SEC Preseason Player of the Year heading into the 2020 season. The native of Norfolk, Virginia remains at the hospital under observation.

Gators Territory will continue to update this story as more news and information becomes available.