VirginiaPreps - Keylen Adams looking at the Hokies

Virginia Tech offered Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run 2024 receiver Keylen Adams before he'd played a snap of high school ball. At long last, his season began a couple weeks ago, and things got off to a strong start.

A 42-0 win over Kempsville was quite the way to start his high school career.

"We just had our first game Friday," Adams said last week. "I feel like we did good. There's definitely always room for improvement, but I feel like we did good. I feel like we'll have a good season.