Key visitor preview: Malachi Madison

The Hokies will host their biggest recruiting weekend in recent memory against Notre Dame this weekend. We continue our look at some of the most important visitors expected in the house with defensive lineman Malachi Madison.

Who he is

A 6-3, 290-pound defensive end from Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale High, Madison is a 5.5 three-star unranked at his position or within the Commonwealth of Virginia for 2021. During his junior year, he moved to Georgia (when it wasn't clear if there would be football in Virginia at all, though ultimately the 2020 season was pushed back and played this Fall). He played last season at Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove before returning to Virginia this Summer.