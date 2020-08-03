Key 2022 DB Target Sherrod Covil On Michigan, Call With Jim Harbaugh
Sherrod Covil is seeing his recruiting stock boom.
The fast-rising 2022 safety out of Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith has earned some major offers over the last couple of weeks and is quickly approaching 20 FBS scholarships.
“Recruiting is going really well,” Covil said. “I’m up to 19 offers with some really big ones. I just got the Alabama recently. Michigan offered. Notre Dame just offered. Kentucky, too.”
Michigan jumped in the mix for Covil in June and immediately caught his attention.
“Michigan is big-time,” Covil said. “I grew up watching them on TV. I never ever imagined I would get an offer from them. It’s a really big achievement for me.”
