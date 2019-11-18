“I had a fantastic visit,” Pogorelc said. “I got to spend a lot of time with Coach (Jim) Harbaugh and Coach (Ed) Warinner, which was very important. I also got to spend time with some of the current players, which was an added plus. The beat down on Michigan State was also amazing to watch.”

As Pogorelc mentioned, he had an opportunity to spend extended time with Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner, who has been making him one of his top remaining priorities in 2020.