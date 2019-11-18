Key 2020 OL Target James Pogorelc Recaps Michigan Visit
Michigan hosted several recruits over the weekend, including 2020 Chantilly (Va.) offensive lineman James Pogorelc.
The Wolverines are still in the market for an offensive tackle this cycle and put an offer on the table for Pogorelc a couple of months ago. And its safe to say they made an impact on him during his time in Ann Arbor.
“I had a fantastic visit,” Pogorelc said. “I got to spend a lot of time with Coach (Jim) Harbaugh and Coach (Ed) Warinner, which was very important. I also got to spend time with some of the current players, which was an added plus. The beat down on Michigan State was also amazing to watch.”
As Pogorelc mentioned, he had an opportunity to spend extended time with Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner, who has been making him one of his top remaining priorities in 2020.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news