Streak Broken: Kempsville Snaps 63-Game Losing Skid, Stuns Bayside

Daryl Cherry's Kempsville Chiefs ended their 63-game losing streak with a 32-28 win over Bayside
Daryl Cherry's Kempsville Chiefs ended their 63-game losing streak with a 32-28 win over Bayside (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Reese Becker • VirginiaPreps
@ReeseBecker
Staff Writer
A moment about six years in the making came to fruition Friday night as the Kempsville Chiefs rushed the field at Bayside after winning over the Marlins, 32-28.For Kempsville, it's the end of a lon...

