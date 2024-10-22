Advertisement

WEEK 8 Virginia High School Football Scores (10/17/24 thru 10/19/24)

WEEK 8 Virginia High School Football Scores (10/17/24 thru 10/19/24)

Check out Week 8 Virginia High School Football Scores from Thursday, Octobre 17 thru Saturday, October 19, 2024 here.

Falcons Soar To 7-0 With 41-14 Win Over Bird!

Falcons Soar To 7-0 With 41-14 Win Over Bird!

Huguenot entered Dutchman Field with swagger and played with it the entire game soaring past Bird 41-14!

 • Danny Lewis
Stafford Rallies to Beat North, Stay Perfect

Stafford Rallies to Beat North, Stay Perfect

Creamer scores in final minute and Indians’ defense steps up to preserve victory over Wolverines.

 • Devin Payne
Game Blog - Green Run Blanks Bayside 43-0 on Homecoming

Game Blog - Green Run Blanks Bayside 43-0 on Homecoming

Revisit our LIVE Game Blog from Green Run's 43-0 win at Bayside in Virginia Beach, pushing their record to 8-0 overall.

 • Matthew Hatfield
Hatfield's Week 8 VHSL Dynamic Dozen Picks (10-17-24 Weekend)

Hatfield's Week 8 VHSL Dynamic Dozen Picks (10-17-24 Weekend)

Check out our VHSL Week 8 Dynamic Dozen Predictions, including a matchup of unbeatens with Graham vs. Lebanon.

 • Matthew Hatfield

 • Danny Lewis
 • Devin Payne
Published Oct 22, 2024
Kempsville Names Former ODU & Kellam Star Trey Freeman New Hoops Coach
