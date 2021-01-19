Kellam 6-foot-5 forward Mason Makovec comes from quite and athletic background.

His father, Mark, earned All-State accolades in both football and basketball at Marian Catholic High in Pennsylvania before earning a scholarship to Wake Forest in the ACC as a linebacker. His mother, Allison, was a multi-sport star in tennis and soccer at Maury High in Norfolk before going on to a stellar collegiate career at Division II Catawba in North Carolina. In fact, she was inducted into Catawba's College Sports Hall of Fame in 2007.

It doesn't end there for Mason's bloodlines either. Perhaps one of the most recognizable sports figures in Tidewater is his grandfather, Jack Ankerson, a member of the Hampton Roads Sports Hall of Fame and currently the public address voice for Old Dominion basketball and football games as well as Norfolk Tides baseball.

Ankerson had a decorated career at Ripon College in Wisconsin before being drafted the NFL's St. Louis Cardinals in 1964, then moved into the professional sports executive chair. Ten years later in 1974, he was named ABA Executive of the Year by the Sporting News while serving as General Manager of the San Antonio Spurs and also served as GM of the ABA's Virginia Squires, even coaching a couple of games on an interim basis.

Mason is making his own mark at Kellam High School in Virginia Beach, excelling in both baseball and football. Like many in the Class of 2021, it has been a year full of emotions and frustrations with the pandemic stemming from COVID-19 limiting the opportunities to get seen by college recruiters. However, Mason made a decision in late October to commit to play his College Basketball at the University of Lynchburg in the ODAC.

"He garnered plenty of D-3 interest up and down the East Coast. They’ve probably been the one to show him the most interest and visited twice. He told me that it felt good," remarked Kellam Head Basketball Coach Norman Hassell, who has had his fair share of standouts with the Knights, most notably Trey Freeman (ODU) and Ramone Snowden (JMU).

"“I tell kids when you go, there’s a feeling. He said the players felt right. He watched a practice and liked everything about it. “Division III basketball is some of the best in the country. It’s really good basketball if you want to go somewhere and play, and I think he'll do real well.”



