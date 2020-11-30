VirginiaPreps - Keeping the Faith: EV's Hoskin Overcomes Depression, Commits to ODU

However, when the Eastern View senior football standout announced on Thanksgiving Day that he’d accepted an offer to continue his career at Old Dominion, it proved to be a watershed moment for more reasons than he ever could have imagined.

Elijah Hoskin used to believe that finalizing his college commitment would represent the culmination of everything he’s worked for as a high school student-athlete.

Just a few months ago, Hoskin wasn’t feeling like himself. In fact, he hadn’t been for quite some time. The COVID-19 pandemic had taken away many of the things he’d grown so accustomed to, such as working out and bonding with his Cyclone teammates and staying on the go with friends and family.

Hoskin’s energetic approach to life had served him well at football-crazed Eastern View, where the Cyclones have gone 34-4 with three Battlefield District championships, one Region 4B title and a state playoff berth since his freshman year. And ever since the 2019 season ended with a disappointing 25-17 loss to Dinwiddie in the region semifinals, Hoskin had been chomping at the bit to get back on the field for one final run at the program’s first state championship.

But the coronavirus had other plans. After Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam shut down all public schools amid rising case numbers last spring, the Virginia High School League was forced to cancel all sports and activities indefinitely. While the league ultimately reinstated out-of-season workouts with social distancing guidelines in late June, it made the difficult decision to postpone all fall sports to next February shortly afterward.

Hoskin was devastated. He’d already been feeling as if the world was closing in around him for months, and the loss of fall football was tantamount to tightening the straitjacket as tightly as it could fit around his stout, 6-foot-3, 278-pound frame.

“At the beginning of the pandemic I was worried about not having a senior season and just not being able to workout,” Hoskin said. “Then, as everything started closing and it ultimately became a reality that this wasn’t going away anytime soon, I started to feel like I was suffocating.”

Like so many others across the U.S., Hoskin was dealing with anxiety and depression. He’d never experienced anything like it before, and it was bull-rushing him harder than any opponent he’d ever blocked on the gridiron.

“It got to the point where some days I didn’t know if I was going be able to beat it,” he said. “There were days where I just wanted to give up on everything. It’s definitely the lowest point I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

Hoskin refused to quit though, and in the ensuing months since his diagnosis, he’s managed to pancake the invisible enemy with a combination of medication and renewed faith.

“The medication has definitely made a difference,” he said. “But the main reason I’ve been able to fight back, and continue to fight, is God. He has helped me through this and blessed me with the resolve to fight. I truly believe that’s the main reason I’m doing better.”

Hoskin said he’s received guidance from Matt Burrell, a mentor of his, that has continued to help him build a relationship with God.

“I owe a lot to him,” Hoskin said of Burrell, who was an all-state offensive lineman at Hylton High in Woodbridge before going on to play collegiately at Ohio State and Sam Houston State. “He’s gone through a lot of the same stuff as me and has truly been a blessing in my life as both a mentor and a coach.”

Hoskin now carries a wooden cross given to him by Burrell everywhere he goes as a reminder to keep his faith.

“I’m still a work in progress, but I want to raise awareness about mental health,” Hoskin added. “It’s a real issue that a lot of people are struggling with, especially nowadays, and I want to use my platform now and in the future to let people to know that there is always help out there. No matter how bad things are, they will get better.”

An all-region selection on both the offensive and defensive lines as a junior, Hoskin said ODU has indicated it plans to use him on the former. He selected the Monarchs’ preferred walk-on offer over offers from Football Bowl Subdivision members Campbell (N.C.), Central Arkansas, Long Island (N.Y.) and Wagner (N.Y.), Division II institutions Frostburg (Md.) State, Glenville (W.Va.) State and West Virginia Wesleyan, Division III schools Averett, Ferrum, Hampden-Sydney, Randolph-Macon and Shenandoah, and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics member Culver-Stockton (Mo.).

Hoskin was swayed by a recent visit to Old Dominion’s campus in Norfolk, in which new head coach Ricky Rahne and his staff, as well as the current Monarch players, endeared themselves to him.

”I knew it was a fit when I went there,” Hoskin said. “It just seemed like home to me because the coaching staff and the players showed me a lot of love. That love has continued since my visit, so I already feel like I’m a part of the family they have down there.”

Eastern View head coach Greg Hatfield lauded Hoskin’s character above all else.

”When he was struggling with the depression, Elijah could have sat at home and done nothing,” Hatfield pointed out. “But he didn’t do that. He and his grandfather built a weight rack he could use at home while the schools and gyms were closed. He rolled up his sleeves and fought through this, and it’s that kind of approach that separates him from so many others.

”We always knew he had a chance to play big-time college football,” Hatfield continued. “He’s earned it with all the work he’s put in, and he’ll go down as one of the very best to ever wear a Cyclone uniform.”

The challenge of making the transition to Division I college football doesn’t seem daunting to Hoskin after what he’s experienced in 2020.

”I feel like I’ve already fought the biggest battle in my life,” Hoskin said of his anxiety and depression. “It’s been absolutely life-changing, so I think I’m ready for whatever life throws at me.”