The 6-1, 175-pound wideout is a four-star on the fringe of the Rivals250. He is considered the No. 5 player in the state of Virginia, and No. 57 wide receiver in the nation. He will choose between several programs at a pep rally at his school.

Virginia Tech knows when it will find out its fate with its top remaining 2020 target: KeAndre Lambert will commit Oct. 4.

With offers on the table from national powers including Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and more than a dozen others, Lambert is expected to choose between Clemson, North Carolina, Penn State, UVa, and Virginia Tech.

A cousin of former Virginia Tech (and Seattle Seahawks) safety Kameron Chancellor, Lambert has a family connection with the Hokies, and grew up rooting for Virginia Tech. He also has a classmate, running back CJ Beasley, committed to join the Hokies in the Class of 2020. However, he's made it clear that his commitment will be a business decision about the best fit for his future.

Lambert has visited Blacksburg on multiple occasions, though his most recent trip was for a junior day last Winter. He took official visits to Chapel Hill and State College in June, and while the lack of such a trip to VT may come across as worrisome, there's plenty of opportunity to get him to town before his commitment date (and should he pick the Hokies, he's likely save his official for a post-season visit with the majority of the incoming class).