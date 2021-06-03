Justin Keeler Returns To Head Coaching At Colonial Heights

Last Thursday Colonial Heights announced they had filled their vacant head coaching position left open by Kyle Krupp's announcement following the season that he was leaving the program after two season. The new head coach is a familiar name to those in the Richmond Region as his ties to the area are well known.

As a player himself, Justin Keller played at Dinwiddie, his senior season his head coach was Patrick Kane who obviously went on to do big things at Hermitage.

When Keller got into coaching after college he did so at Prince George under then head coach Mark Tomlin and then under Bruce Carroll.

Coach Keeler spent 3 seasons as head coach at Amelia going 17-16 with two winning seasons and playoff appearances. Coach Keeler's final season at he helm at Amelia he guided the Raiders to 8-4 mark which was their best season in 6 seasons.

After 3 seasons at Amelia, Coach Keeler returned to Prince George and was a part of a staff that posted back-to-back winning seasons for the Royals(a rarity for this program) and back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time in the history of the program.

Coach Keeler is now leaving Prince George to return to the head coaching ranks and he does so in a district he is familiar with, the Central District.

Coach Keeler becomes the fourth head coach at Colonial Heights since 2016 with only Coach Kyle Krupp the longest tenured with 2 seasons. Coach Keeler has a tall task ahead of him as the Colonials are just 7-27 since 2016 and have won no more than 3 games in a season since 2015.

I had the pleasure to talk to Coach Keeler via Zoom as we talked about his future at Colonial Heights and the exciting opportunity before him.