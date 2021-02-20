It was a season to forget for the JR Tucker Tigers as for the third time in the last four seasons the Tigers failed to win two or more games in the course of the season.

The Tigers opened the season with a 20-18 win over Caroline but that was a narrow defeat. Had they lost that game they would have been 0-19 over the previous two seasons. JR Tucker was no match for most of the teams on their schedule although in their fourth game of the season they took John Marshall to overtime losing 6-12.

The Tigers 73 points during the course of the season was the worst offensive season since 2007 when they only scored 29 points.

2019 brought an end to one of the worst decades ever for the program. Tucker lost 7 more games than they did a decade before and was 25-74 from 2010-2019.

As dismal as things were a year and decade ago, brighter days could be on the horizon.