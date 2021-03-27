VirginiaPreps - Jordan Smith Shines in Louisa County Victory Over Western Albemarle

Louisa County traveled to Western Albemarle Friday night in a battle atop of the Jefferson District football standings. The Lions entered the contest with a 34 game winning streak in the regular season and fresh off of a dominant victory against Fluvanna County last week. The Warriors also secured a noteworthy victory a week ago by dominating rival Albemarle as they advanced to 3-1 on the season behind a stout defense and physical run game. This contest lived up to it’s billing with each team scoring just once in the opening half. The Warriors took advantage of a big play against the Louisa defense and the Lions offense scored amongst opportunistic field position situation in the second quarter of the contest. In the second half, both teams managed to find their offensive footing scoring 42 combined second half points. It was Louisa who managed to pull ahead and stave off the Warriors, ending the night with a 33-22 victory and extending their winning streak in the process.

KEYS TO VICTORY CLAMPING DOWN ON THE WARRIORS OFFENSE Coming into the game, Western Albemarle running back Austin Shifflett was the focal point for the Lions defense. The Warriors senior had been torching opposing defenses on the ground during the teams three game win streak behind a physical offensive line. It was apparent from the beginning of the contest that Louisa wanted to contain Shifflett and the Warriors rushing efforts. When Shifflett rushed for a 98 yard score early in the second quarter after Louisa appeared to have pinned their opponents into a difficult situation, it looked as if the Warriors may have found something they could capitalize on and open up their rushing attack. The play wound end up being an anomaly, however, as Louisa held Shifflett to a total of just 23 yards on 16 carries in addition to the long run. Western showed late in the game that they have other offensive weapons and a quarterback in Nathan Simon that can find open receivers when necessary but the inability to rely on their bread and butter made things much more difficult for the Warriors particularly after falling behind 19-7 in the third quarter.

ANSWERING THE CALL Trailing 7-6 at halftime, Louisa County head coach Will Patrick challenged his team and specifically his offense to increase their intensity following the break and the young Lions squad responded. While the Lions defense continued to contain their opponents offense with a third quarter shutout, the teams’ offense found the endzone twice through the air to briefly find some breathing room. Following a defensive stop, the Lions went on a nearly five minute, 59 yard drive that ended when Landon Wilson found Chase Miller from seven yards on 2nd and goal to give Louisa their first lead of the contest. Minutes later after another defensive stop, Wilson struck again. This time the sophomore quarterback hit Jordan Smith in stride on a pass down the middle of the field for a 50 yard score and suddenly Louisa was ahead 19-7. Western never folded, however, as they quickly responded when Simon threw a 36 yard touchdown pass to Carson Tujague to trim the deficit to five. Filling in for injured running back Kalup Shelton, it was Smith who carried Louisa down the stretch with two rushing touchdowns in the final quarter. Four plays after the touchdown for the Warriors, Smith took a pitch down the sideline and raced past defenders on a 63 yard scoring run with 9:59 remaining in the game. Then as the game appeared to be in hand, the Lions junior scored on a 19 yard rush to preserve the victory, putting his team ahead by 19 points with 31 ticks left on the game clock. Smith ended the night with three total touchdowns and 153 yards on the ground for Louisa.

BRIGHT LIGHTS, LOW GLARE Louisa’s response after intermission exemplified their season and the culture and tradition that has been built in the Lions program by Patrick and his long-time predecessor Mark Fischer. Falling a game short of the state championship in 2017, Louisa has yet to find a stage too big for them to perform on. The Lions have graduated players and reloaded by instilling the ideas of hard work, pride, and commitment amongst their team. Despite finding themselves behind or in tight situations, Louisa has consistently found a way to dig in and execute when needed. With one game remaining in the regular season, Louisa looks to end the pandemic shortened season with their fourth consecutive undefeated and district championship while securing their seventh consecutive postseason berth.

SCORING SUMMARY Louisa County -- 0 6 13 14 -- 33 Western Albemarle -- 0 7 0 15 -- 22

Second Quarter W—Shifflett 98 run (Ellie Smartt kick), 11:33 L—Wilson 6 run (conversion failed), 6:22 Third Quarter L—Miller 2 pass from Wilson (conversion failed), 4:46 L—Smith 50 pass from Wilson (Caden Lundy kick), 1:10 Fourth Quarter W—Tujague 36 pass from Simon (Smartt kick), 11:51 L—Smith 63 run (Lundy kick), 9:59 L—Smith 19 run (Lundy kick), 0:31 W—Joey Burch 29 pass from Simon (Tujague pass from Simon), 0:03

WHAT’S NEXT? Both squads are looking to advance into the postseason and are currently on the edge with only four teams from each region advancing to the playoffs. Louisa, who is ranked fourth in Class 4 among the Virginiapreps.com rankings held the final spot in Region 4B entering the game, will need to earn a victory against Class 5 opponent Albemarle in the Jefferson District finale. A victory may be enough but Dinwiddie is chomping at their heels in the fifth position and King George, Monacan, and Patrick Henry-Ashland appear lamented in the top three in the region. All five teams won on Friday night so the race for the postseason in Region 4B will not be determined until the final games of the regular season have played out. Despite the loss, Western Albemarle still holds tight to playoff possibilities as well. Entering Friday night, the Warriors held a slight edge over Liberty Christian for the final Region 3C postseason slot. While the Warriors lost and the Bulldogs won, there will be limited movement because of the classification of each teams opponents. For certain, the Warriors will need to notch a victory when they travel to Orange County (Class 5) and could also use some help to advance. In the shortened pandemic season, both squads have played well and while always progressing, have identified as a team and know their strengths and vulnerabilities as the season winds down.