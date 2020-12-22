VirginiaPreps - Jones and Weaver lead 10 Pitt players on All-ACC teams

Pitt had two of the best defensive ends in the ACC this season, and on Tuesday, Patrick Jones and Rashad Weaver made the conference’s first team.

Jones ranked No. 4 in the nation and No. 1 in the ACC with 9.0 sacks, while Weaver was No. 15 nationally and No. 5 in the conference with 7.5 sacks. Weaver was also second in the ACC with 14.5 tackles for loss and Jones was No. 6 in the league with 13.0.

Weaver and Jones’ combined sack total of 16.5 was the most by a pair of teammates in the ACC this season, and it tied for first nationally.

Jones and Weaver were joined on the All-ACC first team by senior receiver D.J. Turner, who was named a first-team kick returner after averaging 22.2 yards per kickoff and 8.3 yards per punt return. His punt return average was No. 2 in the conference, and his average on kick returns ranked third.

Pitt had three representatives on the All-ACC second team: center Jimmy Morrissey, who made the all-conference teams for the third season in a row; safety Damar Hamlin, who led Pitt in tackles and pass breakups and recorded two interceptions; and kicker Alex Kessman, who finished his Pitt career as the Panthers’ all-time leader in field goals with 69 and set an NCAA record by hitting 12-of-18 field goals from 50-plus yards over the last four seasons.

Sophomore linebacker SirVocea Dennis, who had a breakout season in 2020 with 14.5 tackles for loss, made the third team, while freshman receiver Jordan Addison, senior left guard Bryce Hargrove and junior punter Kirk Christodoulou were all named honorable mentions.