Join VirginiaPreps.com now for a discounted annual membership as well as free gear from NIKE!

New annual subscribers get 25% off their first year, plus a $75.00 digital gift code to use at NIKE.com (or Converse.com) and any retail store locations in the United States, and Puerto Rico.

Visit this page and use promo code "NIKE" when you check out.

If you're a registered user who doesn't yet have a subscription, use this page.

This offer is valid for new annual subscriptions only, and cannot be combined with any other offer. Be sure you have an updated e-mail address in your Rivals.com profile, and please wait 5-7 business days for the gift card to arrive in your e-mail.

For additional information about the gift card, please click here.



