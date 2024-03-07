RICHMOND — With an opportunity to add more VHSL hardware to its collection, it was business as usual for the John Marshall boys basketball team on Thursday afternoon at VCU's Siegel Center.

Ashaun Moore led five players in double-figure scoring with 18 points, and the Justices left no doubt as to what the outcome would be over the final three quarters, rolling to their third consecutive Class 2 state championship with an 89-32 rout of Virginia High.

Though JM (25-3) encountered some resistance from the Bearcats (24-6) early on, the Justices were laser-focused for much of the game. They shot 49.3% from the field (33 for 67) and committed just five turnovers—three of which came in the first period.

Deonta Mozell registered six of his game-high 20 points as Virginia played JM close for much of the opening stanza. However, baskets by Aiden Argabright and Desmon Rose enabled the Justices to take an 18-11 advantage to the second quarter.

They never looked back after that.

Moore and Damon Thompson scored seven points each in the second period, and Argabright tallied five, buoying JM to a 41-23 halftime lead.

Dominique Bailey took over in the third quarter, scoring eight points. Argabright and Rose chipped in five apiece, and the Justices outscored the Bearcats 34-9 to extend their edge to 75-32 and trigger a running clock.

Bailey and Argabright finished the contest with 14 points each, while Thompson and Rose totaled 12 and 11, respectively.

Virginia, which started just one player taller than 5-foot-10, was outrebounded 47-35 by JM, which didn't start a player shorter than 6-0 and featured 6-9 twin towers Latrell Allmond and Marcus Jackson.

Allmond recorded seven points, 13 rebounds, three blocked shots and three steals.

The state title is the Justices' sixth in the past 11 seasons, and the 12th in program history.

John Marshall 18 23 34 14 — 89

Virginia High 11 12 9 0 — 32

John Marshall (25-3): Damon Thompson 12, Ashaun Moore 18, Dominique Bailey 14, Aiden Argabright 14, Latrell Allmond 7, Kameron Sookins 0, Cameron Claiborne 3, MaKeyon Hill 0, Rayshaun Ford 0, Haven Wilson 0, Robert Jones IV 0, Desmon Rose 11, Ahmad Britt 2, Marcus Jackson 8. Totals: 33 16-28 89.

Virginia High (24-6): Deonta Mozell 20, Keshawn Smith 0, Te'Ron Woolen 2, Jalen Lang 4, Landon Lee 0, Ollie Carpenter 6, Josh Lewis 0, Colee Fils-Aime 0, Kayden Laws 0, Davi Woolen 0, Jacob Roe 0. Totals: 11 5-6 32.

3-pointers: JM 7 (Thompson 2, Moore 2, Argabright 2, Claiborne). Virginia 5 (Mozell 3, Carpenter 2).











