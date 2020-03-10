The Setting





After losing a large portion of the squad that finished as the 2019 State Runner-Up, East Rockingham entered the game against John Marshall with a 27-2 record and were looking for a chance at redemption with a win. This years’ group has six seniors but just two starters, Tyce McNair and Da’rius Lam. The tandem was part of 93 Eagles victories entering their contest with the Justices.

John Marshall took home two state titles at the Class 3 level in recent years, 2014 and 2018 and they came into this contest looking for an opportunity to record their first championship since moving down to Class 2. Prior to the classification change, the Justices fell to Phoebus in overtime during the state semifinals last winter. Fresh off a state quarterfinal win in which they scored 136 points against Stuarts Draft, the Justices looked to get their offense started early against the Eagles.

The Main Act





Midway through the second quarter, it looked like East Rockingham had John Marshall right where they wanted them. The Justices had averaged 112 points per game in the postseason, with 91 as their lowest scoring output before Tuesday’s Class 2 State Semifinal contest.

At that moment, the Justices had been limited to just 17 first half points and the gritty Eagles were hanging on, trailing by just four points. 6-foot-10 sophomore Roosevelt Wheeler had scored 13 of those points, mainly on the interior, but what happened next was no surprise to the faithful Justices fans in the stands.

Three perimeter shots from behind the arc sparked a 14-0 run that blew open the contest and created a deficit that East Rockingham was never able to overcome. John Marshall used the scoring outburst to propel themselves to a 78-44 victory and set a date with Gate City on Thursday in the state championship game at VCU.

A dunk under the rim by Wheeler started the outburst and moments later a triple came from Jason Nelson. A pair of shots from behind the arc by Elijah Seward were sandwich a score following an offensive rebound by Dana Woodley and suddenly the contest wasn’t that close any longer.