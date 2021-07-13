Jayden Epps Commits to Illinois
The Illinois Fighting Illini are no strangers to stellar guard play. Just think back to their 2004-05 squad that reached the National Championship behind the decorated backcourt trio of Deron Williams, Dee Brown and Luther Head - a threesome that found its way to the NBA.
Even this past season, Ayo Dosunmu, a bigger guard than those three at about 6-foot-5, earned consensus All-American honors in helping the Illini earn a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament. Dosunmu should hear his name called soon in the upcoming NBA Draft.
Hoping to put him in name in that same company is Jayden Epps, a 6-foot-1 point guard from Virginia that spent his freshman season at Granby High in Norfolk, the last two at King's Fork High in Suffolk, and recently announced he will be spending his senior year at Combine Academy in North Carolina.
Epps surprised some with the announcement on July 13th - just four weeks short of his official visit to Champaign - that he will be taking his talents to the reigning Big Ten Tournament Champs.
Running the point for his recruitment at Illinois was assistant coach Chester Frazier. They were one of the first schools to extend him an offer once he re-opened his recruitment - after de-committing from Providence - in the spring.
"Coach Frazier from Virginia Tech went to Illinois and now he is recruiting me over there. I have a great relationship with him and that's a great program also," Epps told VirginiaPreps.com during the Hoop Group Southern Jam Fest on May 23rd.
Epps, who has moved up from No. 106 to No. 68 nationally in the latest Rivals rankings release, also took official visits to Kansas and NC State during the month of June following his participation in the Pangos All-American Camp.
As a sophomore, Epps scored exactly 700 points - averaging 25.9 per contest - on his way to earning VHSL Class 4 State Player of the Year and VHSCA State Player of the Year honors. He also was the Region 4A and Southeastern District Player of the Year for a Bulldogs team that finished 24-3 overall, winning a share of the Class 4 State Championship.
Epps did not get to have a junior season at King's Fork due to Suffolk Public Schools opting out of winter sports because of concerns from COVID-19.
Illinois may not be done recruiting the Commonwealth of Virginia either. On Tuesday, they also extended an offer to St. Anne's-Belfield 2023 big man Carter Lang, who plays on the Team Loaded 16-Under travel team.
