Jayden Epps Commits to Illinois

The Illinois Fighting Illini are no strangers to stellar guard play. Just think back to their 2004-05 squad that reached the National Championship behind the decorated backcourt trio of Deron Williams, Dee Brown and Luther Head - a threesome that found its way to the NBA.

Even this past season, Ayo Dosunmu, a bigger guard than those three at about 6-foot-5, earned consensus All-American honors in helping the Illini earn a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament. Dosunmu should hear his name called soon in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Hoping to put him in name in that same company is Jayden Epps, a 6-foot-1 point guard from Virginia that spent his freshman season at Granby High in Norfolk, the last two at King's Fork High in Suffolk, and recently announced he will be spending his senior year at Combine Academy in North Carolina.

Epps surprised some with the announcement on July 13th - just four weeks short of his official visit to Champaign - that he will be taking his talents to the reigning Big Ten Tournament Champs.



