Jason Abbey is a Hokie!

Virginia Tech has added commitment No. 2 in the Class of 2023: Richmond (Va.) Douglas Freeman defensive end Jason Abbey is in!

The 6-4, 220-pounder picked the Orange and Maroon over Vanderbilt and a handful of mid-major programs. He is a three-star unranked at his position or within the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Abbey visited Blacksburg the final weekend in March - just a couple weeks after receiving his offer from the Hokies - and the coaching staff wasted no time in securing a commit once they transitioned from spring ball to full-time recruiting. Abbey is the first in-state player to pick VT (the other commit, Lance Williams, is from East Tennessee).

His pledge jumps Virginia Tech's class up to No. 57 nationally.

• See the Virginia Tech recruiting class and Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings with Abbey in the fold.

• Check out his junior film to see what he'll bring on the field.

• What inspired him to commit? Hear it from Abbey here.

• Talk about his commitment and all things Hokies and recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler.