James River & Radford Advance to State Tournament

The James River Knights exploded in the second half to throttle the Floyd County Buffaloes 74-40 in a Class 2 Region C semifinal game.

The Knights led 32-26 at intermission, but they would go on a 20-5 run in the third quarter and outscored Floyd 31-7 in the period. James River outscored the Buffaloes 42-14 after intermission.



The Knights (20-3) placed four players in double-figures. Jayson Easton scored 21, Patrick Clevenger had 19, Corey Easton 13, and Ryan Steger chipped in with 11.



Floyd County senior Dylan Bond knocked down 14 points and Kaiden Swortzel tossed in 11 in a losing effort.



James River was up 18-15 after the first quarter and up only six, 32-26 at halftime. Jayson Easton tossed in 12 and Clevenger nine in the explosive third period.

For the Knights, it seemed like everything they threw up at the rim went in the basket.

"We got after it on the defensive end and it sparked us offensively in the second half," said James River Head Coach Ethan Humphries. "It feels amazing to win a regional playoff game. We share the ball and we placed I think four kids into double figures."

Floyd, which tested itself with a competitive schedule, saw its season come to an end at 11-13 overall. The Buffaloes just couldn't get on a run in the second half to match James River's firepower.

"They played hard and they got us playing their style there in the decisive third quarter," said Floyd Head Coach Brian Harman. "I thought we had the game where we wanted at half-time, but the third quarter was like a snowball rolling downhill."



