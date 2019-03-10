Ticker
LaMareon James Discusses Commitment

LaMareon James (pictured left with commit Cameron Roseman-Sinclair) tells THI why he committed to the Tar Heels on Sunday.
Jenna Miller, THI
Jarrod Hardy • TarHeelIllustrated.com
LaMareon James, a class of 2020 athlete from Indian River High School in Chesapeake, VA, committed to North Carolina on Sunday following his unofficial visit earlier in the weekend.James (5-foot-10...

{{ article.author_name }}