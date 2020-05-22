Virginia Tech has a long tradition of youngsters following their brothers to play in Orange and Maroon, and the latest has landed.

The 6-2, ,195-pound Stroman is a three-star ranked the No. 18 Class of 2021 prospect in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the No. 42 safety in the nation. As a junior, he made 38 total tackles and three interceptions for a Patriot team that went 10-2 and lost in the round of 16 in the VHSL Class 6 playoffs. He was first-team all-region as a defensive back, and also made the second team as a receiver. On offense, he caught 16 passes for 434 yards, both good for second on the team, and tied for the team lead with five touchdown grabs.

He becomes the seventh member of the 2021 recruiting class, and the second safety, joining New Jersey three-star Jalen Hoyle. With his pledge, the VT class rises to No. 53 nationally, a climb of four positions.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Stroman's commitment.