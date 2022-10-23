All the ingredients were there for a day to remember for the fans of Thomas Jefferson and high school football. Seniors who were freshman in 2019 when the Vikings made history becoming the first TJ team to reach the state semifinals. Seniors who had to watch others in the area play football while they sat at home their sophomore season. It was also Homecoming and the pageantry with that was evident as you walked to the stadium. A beautiful Autumn afternoon in the City of Richmond saw fans aligning the track, packed stands, fans watching from outside the fences, along the sidewalks and in some cases from windows in the school.
How can we not mention the elephant in the room? An undefeated Vikings team at 7-0 for the first time since 1955 aiming for their first 8-0 start ever!
Over the next three and a half hours fans were on a roller coaster of ride, better than anything at Kings Dominion. After a scoreless first quarter the Vikings and Jaguars duked it out with big plays, lead changes, momentum shifts, amazing plays and a wild final minute of regulation that set the stage for the only way this game could end, overtime!
Overtime, however, proved to be TJ's undoing. The Vikings turned the ball over and Glen Allen with a chance to win did what had been doing pretty much the entire second half, feed the ball to #33 Xavier Moss. The Jags denied Thomas Jefferson history while handing them their first loss of the season but the support the Vikings had from their own fans in addition to the support of the city and casual football fans made this a memorable game, even if it leaves the Vikings a bad taste.
The Jaguars got the ball first after TJ had won the coin toss and chose to defer to the second half. The Jaguars were quick to establish the run in this contest with Jacob Perini extending the opening drive on the ground and on the Jags second possession of the day, getting the wheels in motion with Xavier Moss.
Sandwiched between these two Jaguar plays were the Vikings. The defense forcing a punt, Aziah Johnson made his presence felt from the start with a 9-yard kick return then adding 11 yards with an 8 yard catch and 3 yard run. The Vikings stretched the field and had two shots to score early. A Quinton Wallace pass targeted for Carmell McCloud was broken up by Aarenamon Johnson to deny the Vikings an early TD. The Vikings would settle for a field goal attempt that was not to be.
2nd Quarter
Glen Allen was moving the ball looking to capitalize given the Vikings could not. The 'Wizard of Az', Aziah Johnson would not have it. With a play you would see on a basketball court rather than a football field, this young man got some air time under those feet and blocked a third down pass.
On the next play, fourth down the Jags were called for false start and the Vikings declined it forcing a turnover on downs. The Vikings, however, would not be able to capitalize yet again, the Jag defense stepping up to force a rare 3 & out on this day. The snap got away from QB Quinton Wallace and the result was a safety. The shutout now over and the Jags had a lead, 2-0.
The Jags went back to work on offense with a heavy dose of Xavier Moss running the rock even overcoming a holding call but the false start they would not. On a pass in the red zone the Jags were called for pass interference. Moments later Andrew Milwit's pass was intercepted and the Viking defender raced down the Jags sideline coming up short of the touchdown but set the stage for the Vikings first score of the day. From 15 yards out Quinton Wallace hit Aziah and just like that the Vikings had a 7-2 lead.
In a battle of offenses on this day, the Jags responded with a 65-yard drive that saw Milwit doing a little bit of everything be it running or passing. In the end those it was Jacob Perini who punched it in as a scoreless game early had become an offensive explosion.
Entertainment was not a problem in the third quarter as the two teams picked up right where they left off.
Glen Allen was on point to start with the defense forcing a 3 & out for TJ and the Jags driving right down the field for their second TD of the day. Nana Utsey punched it in from one yard out and things were trending the way of the Jags... until they won't.
The Jag defense appeared to be zeroing in on another 3 & out but on third down Quinton Wallace aired it out to Aziah Johnson on a 60-yard catch & score! Just like that the Vikings were back on top and the game began to trend their way.
With the ball at the 10 a TJ scored appeared imminent but the Vikings would have to settle for a field goal. Kentre Darden on two carries came away with just 6 and Quinton Wallace lost a yard on third down; a credit to the Jags defense for stepping up.
Nearing the end of the third quarter the Vikings led 24-14 as it appeared it would be a historic day for the program.
Making matters worse for Glen Allen, on a big kick return the Jags were called back for an illegal push in the back. The Jags, however, just continued to feed the ball to Xavier Moss who gobbled up 21 yards in short order as the quarter drew to a close.
4th Quarter
The second and third quarters had been action-packed, the fourth quarter was explosive!
The Vikings defense came up with a big stop on 4th & goal forcing a turnover on downs. This came after a pass was broken up on third down. Jacob Perini had himself a 15-yard run to the 8 but the Vikings defense stepped up big time.
The inability of the Vikings to capitalize on moments such as this, in the season that is Halloween would come back to haunt the Vikings.
On 3rd & 10 Quinton Wallace hit Carmell McCloud but moments later the Vikings were again needing a third down conversion on 3rd & 3. Instead the ball was fumbled and although the Vikings got it back, they would have to punt.
The Jags put together a 58-yard drive that saw Xavier Moss dominating the ground game and Jaylen Davis coming through with a big catch and with a flag against the Vikings, the Jags were setup 1st & goal at the 3 and that was all the room Andrew Milwit needed. The Jags now within 3.
The Vikings faced a 3rd & 18 when Quinton Wallace hit Elijah Rice with an 11-yard shot. Jacob Perini and Aaron Diggs Berry there to wrap him up and make sure he didn't get anymore than that. On 4th & 7 the Vikings put the ball on the ground and the Jags seized the moment.
With the ball at the Vikings 29, the Vikings did themselves no favors jumping offsides. Frustration setting in on the home sidelines. The Jags kept chipping away with Moss carrying the load but on 3rd & 1 Andrew Milwit was taken down by Corey Hall, Jr. for a loss of 2. Now 4th & 3 at the 5, the Jags settled for a Cole West 21-yard field goal to tie it up with less than a minute to go in the game.
The Vikings had the ball with under a minute to go, backed up to their own. Quinton Wallace hit Elijah Rice for 4 yards but his next pass fell incomplete. Now 3rd & 4, Wallace went to the 'Wizard of Az', Aziah Johnson and along a stunned visitor sideline Johnson raced 74 yards to the house for a touchdown leaving 14 seconds on the clock!
The Vikings got the ball first but the Jags defense stepped up with Aarenamon Johnson intercepting Quinton Wallace on third down.
The Vikings defense needed a stop but Xavier Moss had been tough to stop all day and it took just three plays for Moss to penetrate the end zone as the Jags broke the hearts of Vikings alum, fans and football fans on hand.
On the opposite end of that spectrum, alongside the visitor side the Jags fans cheered, the players celebrated. A season of ups and downs was now brighter knocking off a team of this caliber. Coach Perry Jones could not speak highly enough about the Vikings or Aziah Johnson who has become one of the must-see players in the region.
*** Post-game video interview with victorious Coach Perry Jones failed due to low battery***
After The Game
Coach Josef Harrison of Thomas Jefferson went to Twitter Saturday night to question a play in overtime. You be the judge... fumble or no fumble?