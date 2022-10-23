All the ingredients were there for a day to remember for the fans of Thomas Jefferson and high school football. Seniors who were freshman in 2019 when the Vikings made history becoming the first TJ team to reach the state semifinals. Seniors who had to watch others in the area play football while they sat at home their sophomore season. It was also Homecoming and the pageantry with that was evident as you walked to the stadium. A beautiful Autumn afternoon in the City of Richmond saw fans aligning the track, packed stands, fans watching from outside the fences, along the sidewalks and in some cases from windows in the school. How can we not mention the elephant in the room? An undefeated Vikings team at 7-0 for the first time since 1955 aiming for their first 8-0 start ever! Over the next three and a half hours fans were on a roller coaster of ride, better than anything at Kings Dominion. After a scoreless first quarter the Vikings and Jaguars duked it out with big plays, lead changes, momentum shifts, amazing plays and a wild final minute of regulation that set the stage for the only way this game could end, overtime! Overtime, however, proved to be TJ's undoing. The Vikings turned the ball over and Glen Allen with a chance to win did what had been doing pretty much the entire second half, feed the ball to #33 Xavier Moss. The Jags denied Thomas Jefferson history while handing them their first loss of the season but the support the Vikings had from their own fans in addition to the support of the city and casual football fans made this a memorable game, even if it leaves the Vikings a bad taste.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GYW5zIGNhbWUgb3V0IHRvIHN1cHBvcnQgdGhlaXIgVmlraW5ncyB0 b2RheS4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnlyb25zam9u ZXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGJ5cm9uc2pvbmVzPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmlraW5nc1RqP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBWaWtpbmdzVGo8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9jZ3RM SnNPcUZ4Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vY2d0TEpzT3FGeDwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBEYW5ueSBMZXdpcyAoQENSRjREYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1JGNERhbi9zdGF0dXMvMTU4MzkzODAzODAxODcxNTY0 OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDIyLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

1st Quarter

The Jaguars got the ball first after TJ had won the coin toss and chose to defer to the second half. The Jaguars were quick to establish the run in this contest with Jacob Perini extending the opening drive on the ground and on the Jags second possession of the day, getting the wheels in motion with Xavier Moss. Sandwiched between these two Jaguar plays were the Vikings. The defense forcing a punt, Aziah Johnson made his presence felt from the start with a 9-yard kick return then adding 11 yards with an 8 yard catch and 3 yard run. The Vikings stretched the field and had two shots to score early. A Quinton Wallace pass targeted for Carmell McCloud was broken up by Aarenamon Johnson to deny the Vikings an early TD. The Vikings would settle for a field goal attempt that was not to be.



2nd Quarter

Glen Allen was moving the ball looking to capitalize given the Vikings could not. The 'Wizard of Az', Aziah Johnson would not have it. With a play you would see on a basketball court rather than a football field, this young man got some air time under those feet and blocked a third down pass.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BemlhaCBKb2huc29uIGdldHRpbmcgc29tZSBhaXIgdGltZSB0byBr bm9jayB0aGlzIHBhc3MgZG93biB0b2RheS4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnlyb25zam9uZXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QGJ5cm9uc2pvbmVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1ZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZhUHJlcHNS aXZhbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmlraW5n c1RqP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWaWtpbmdzVGo8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQXppYWhKb2huc29uXzE/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEF6aWFoSm9obnNvbl8xPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vSVlTV2c3dTc5USI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lZU1dn N3U3OVE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFubnkgTGV3aXMgKEBDUkY0RGFuKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NSRjREYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE1 ODM5MjY2OTk3NzkzMjE4NTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2Jl ciAyMiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

On the next play, fourth down the Jags were called for false start and the Vikings declined it forcing a turnover on downs. The Vikings, however, would not be able to capitalize yet again, the Jag defense stepping up to force a rare 3 & out on this day. The snap got away from QB Quinton Wallace and the result was a safety. The shutout now over and the Jags had a lead, 2-0. The Jags went back to work on offense with a heavy dose of Xavier Moss running the rock even overcoming a holding call but the false start they would not. On a pass in the red zone the Jags were called for pass interference. Moments later Andrew Milwit's pass was intercepted and the Viking defender raced down the Jags sideline coming up short of the touchdown but set the stage for the Vikings first score of the day. From 15 yards out Quinton Wallace hit Aziah and just like that the Vikings had a 7-2 lead. In a battle of offenses on this day, the Jags responded with a 65-yard drive that saw Milwit doing a little bit of everything be it running or passing. In the end those it was Jacob Perini who punched it in as a scoreless game early had become an offensive explosion.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYWNvYiBQZXJpbmkgd2l0aCA1eWQgVEQgcnVuLiAgSmFncyBiYWNr IG9uIHRvcCA4LTcgd2l0aCAxOjMyIGdvIGluIDJxLiAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ieXJvbnNqb25lcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AYnlyb25zam9uZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVmFQ cmVwc1JpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9W aWtpbmdzVGo/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZpa2luZ3NUajwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9nbGVuYWxsZW5mYj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZ2xlbmFsbGVuZmI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby91YU1JWXlxVjlHIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdWFNSVl5 cVY5RzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5ueSBMZXdpcyAoQENSRjREYW4pIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1JGNERhbi9zdGF0dXMvMTU4 Mzg2NzE2NDkzMDc1NjYwOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVy IDIyLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Vikings came right back, put together their own 65-yard drive, capped with a 19-yard pass from Quinton Wallace to Carmell McCloud.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5USiBmaXJlcyByaWdodCBiYWNrIHdpdGggNjV5ZCBkcml2ZSBjYXBw ZWQgYnkgMTl5ZCBURCBwYXNzIHRvIENhcm1lbGwgTWNDbG91ZC4gICBWaWtp bmdzIGJhY2sgdG8gdGhlIGxlYWQgMTQtOC4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnlyb25zam9uZXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QGJ5cm9uc2pvbmVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1ZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZhUHJlcHNS aXZhbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmlraW5n c1RqP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWaWtpbmdzVGo8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbWVsbGxvMWs/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QG1lbGxsbzFrPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v d0hNbVVqZXBVOSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dITW1VamVwVTk8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgRGFubnkgTGV3aXMgKEBDUkY0RGFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NSRjREYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE1ODM4NjkwMDQxNTM3 MDAzNTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyMiwgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

3rd Quarter

Entertainment was not a problem in the third quarter as the two teams picked up right where they left off. Glen Allen was on point to start with the defense forcing a 3 & out for TJ and the Jags driving right down the field for their second TD of the day. Nana Utsey punched it in from one yard out and things were trending the way of the Jags... until they won't. The Jag defense appeared to be zeroing in on another 3 & out but on third down Quinton Wallace aired it out to Aziah Johnson on a 60-yard catch & score! Just like that the Vikings were back on top and the game began to trend their way.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BemlhaCBKb2huc29uIHRhZ3MgdGhlIGVuZCB6b25lIG9uIDYweWQg VEQuICBWaWtpbmdzIGJhY2sgb24gdG9wIDIxLTE0LCA3OjMwIDNxLiAgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ieXJvbnNqb25lcz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYnlyb25zam9uZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9WaWtpbmdzVGo/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZpa2lu Z3NUajwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BemlhaEpv aG5zb25fMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQXppYWhKb2huc29uXzE8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Ha2dmcDBMWWxaIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vR2tnZnAwTFlsWjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5ueSBMZXdp cyAoQENSRjREYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1JG NERhbi9zdGF0dXMvMTU4Mzg4MzkzMzMwNTE0MzI5Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDIyLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Jags facing a 3rd & 19 saw Andrew Milwit's pass intercepted by none other than the 'Wizard of Az" himself.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIEF6aWFoIEpvaG5zb24gSU5UIHNldHMgdXAgVmlraW5ncyBh dCB0aGUgSmFnIDEwLiAgVmlraW5ncyBzZXR0bGUgZm9yIGZpZWxkIGdvYWwg YW5kIGxlYWQgMjQtMTQsIDM6MDAgM3EuICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vYnlyb25zam9uZXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGJ5cm9uc2pv bmVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Zpa2luZ3NU aj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVmlraW5nc1RqPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2dsZW5hbGxlbmZiP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBnbGVuYWxsZW5mYjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BemlhaEpvaG5zb25fMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AQXppYWhKb2huc29uXzE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9v YXVMSUcyamkzIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vb2F1TElHMmppMzwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5ueSBMZXdpcyAoQENSRjREYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1JGNERhbi9zdGF0dXMvMTU4Mzg4NjEwMDM1OTQz ODMzNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDIyLCAyMDIyPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

With the ball at the 10 a TJ scored appeared imminent but the Vikings would have to settle for a field goal. Kentre Darden on two carries came away with just 6 and Quinton Wallace lost a yard on third down; a credit to the Jags defense for stepping up. Nearing the end of the third quarter the Vikings led 24-14 as it appeared it would be a historic day for the program. Making matters worse for Glen Allen, on a big kick return the Jags were called back for an illegal push in the back. The Jags, however, just continued to feed the ball to Xavier Moss who gobbled up 21 yards in short order as the quarter drew to a close.



4th Quarter

The second and third quarters had been action-packed, the fourth quarter was explosive! The Vikings defense came up with a big stop on 4th & goal forcing a turnover on downs. This came after a pass was broken up on third down. Jacob Perini had himself a 15-yard run to the 8 but the Vikings defense stepped up big time. The inability of the Vikings to capitalize on moments such as this, in the season that is Halloween would come back to haunt the Vikings. On 3rd & 10 Quinton Wallace hit Carmell McCloud but moments later the Vikings were again needing a third down conversion on 3rd & 3. Instead the ball was fumbled and although the Vikings got it back, they would have to punt. The Jags put together a 58-yard drive that saw Xavier Moss dominating the ground game and Jaylen Davis coming through with a big catch and with a flag against the Vikings, the Jags were setup 1st & goal at the 3 and that was all the room Andrew Milwit needed. The Jags now within 3.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbmRyZXcgTWlsd2l0IHdpdGgga2VlcGVyLiAgNDo1MyA0cSBUSiBs ZWFkcyAyNC0yMSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2J5cm9u c2pvbmVzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBieXJvbnNqb25lczwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WYVByZXBzUml2YWxzP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWYVByZXBzUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Zpa2luZ3NUaj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AVmlraW5nc1RqPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2dsZW5hbGxlbmZiP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBnbGVu YWxsZW5mYjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BbmRy ZXdNaWx3aXQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEFuZHJld01pbHdpdDwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzBYSVA5TklrNnMiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS8wWElQOU5JazZzPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhbm55IExld2lz IChAQ1JGNERhbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DUkY0 RGFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNTgzODkzMjg0MzM3Nzg2ODgwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjIsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Vikings faced a 3rd & 18 when Quinton Wallace hit Elijah Rice with an 11-yard shot. Jacob Perini and Aaron Diggs Berry there to wrap him up and make sure he didn't get anymore than that. On 4th & 7 the Vikings put the ball on the ground and the Jags seized the moment. With the ball at the Vikings 29, the Vikings did themselves no favors jumping offsides. Frustration setting in on the home sidelines. The Jags kept chipping away with Moss carrying the load but on 3rd & 1 Andrew Milwit was taken down by Corey Hall, Jr. for a loss of 2. Now 4th & 3 at the 5, the Jags settled for a Cole West 21-yard field goal to tie it up with less than a minute to go in the game.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HbGVuIEFsbGVuIHdpdGggZmllbGQgZ29hbCB0byB0aWUgd2l0aCAg OjUxLjkgdG8gZ28uICAyNC0yNCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2J5cm9uc2pvbmVzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBieXJvbnNq b25lczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WYVByZXBz Uml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWYVByZXBzUml2YWxzPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Zpa2luZ3NUaj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVmlraW5nc1RqPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2dsZW5hbGxlbmZiP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBnbGVuYWxsZW5mYjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9UaGVSVkFTcG9ydHNOZXQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRo ZVJWQVNwb3J0c05ldDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzYxZ2dN SkN2RXgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS82MWdnTUpDdkV4PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IERhbm55IExld2lzIChAQ1JGNERhbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DUkY0RGFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNTgzODk1NDQ3MDgwNjk3ODU2 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjIsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Vikings had the ball with under a minute to go, backed up to their own. Quinton Wallace hit Elijah Rice for 4 yards but his next pass fell incomplete. Now 3rd & 4, Wallace went to the 'Wizard of Az', Aziah Johnson and along a stunned visitor sideline Johnson raced 74 yards to the house for a touchdown leaving 14 seconds on the clock!



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaXRoIDE0Ljcgc2Vjb25kcyB0byBnbyB0aGUgV2l6YXJkIG9mIEFa IHN0b3JlcyB0byBwdXQgVEogb24gdG9wLiAgMzEtMjQhICA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2J5cm9uc2pvbmVzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBieXJvbnNqb25lczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9WYVByZXBzUml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBW YVByZXBzUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0F6aWFoSm9obnNvbl8xP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBemlhaEpv aG5zb25fMTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WaWtp bmdzVGo/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZpa2luZ3NUajwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9nbGVuYWxsZW5mYj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZ2xlbmFsbGVuZmI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9HNjJaYmJQMXJBIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRzYyWmJiUDFy QTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5ueSBMZXdpcyAoQENSRjREYW4pIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1JGNERhbi9zdGF0dXMvMTU4Mzg5 NzI0MzA0MzUxNjQxOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDIy LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Jags pull off the improbable with a 35-yard pass from Andrew Milwit to Xavier Moss as time expired. With the PAT we were headed to overtime! In less than a minute these two teams had combined for 17 points!



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BcyB0aW1lIGV4cGlyZXMgR2xlbiBBbGxlbiBzY29yZXMgYW5kIHdl IGF3YWl0IFBBVCB0byBmb3JjZSBPVCEgIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vYnlyb25zam9uZXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGJ5 cm9uc2pvbmVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Zh UHJlcHNSaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZhUHJlcHNSaXZh bHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmlraW5nc1Rq P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWaWtpbmdzVGo8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ2xlbmFsbGVuZmI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QGdsZW5hbGxlbmZiPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZVJWQVNwb3J0c05ldD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AVGhlUlZBU3BvcnRzTmV0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhdGZpZWxkc3BvcnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBo YXRmaWVsZHNwb3J0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0pRY0dE cTRucVgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KUWNHRHE0bnFYPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IERhbm55IExld2lzIChAQ1JGNERhbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DUkY0RGFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNTgzODk5NDU0NDUyOTQ4OTky P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjIsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Overtime

The Vikings got the ball first but the Jags defense stepped up with Aarenamon Johnson intercepting Quinton Wallace on third down. The Vikings defense needed a stop but Xavier Moss had been tough to stop all day and it took just three plays for Moss to penetrate the end zone as the Jags broke the hearts of Vikings alum, fans and football fans on hand.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5YYXZpZXIgTW9zcyBhbmQgdGhlIEphZ3MgaGFuZCBUSiAxc3QgbG9z cyBvZiBzZWFzb24uICBGaW5hbCAzNi0zMSBHbGVuIEFsbGVuIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnlyb25zam9uZXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QGJ5cm9uc2pvbmVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vVmlraW5nc1RqP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWaWtpbmdzVGo8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ2xlbmFsbGVuZmI/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGdsZW5hbGxlbmZiPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhdGZpZWxkc3BvcnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBoYXRmaWVsZHNwb3J0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVSVkFTcG9ydHNOZXQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QFRoZVJWQVNwb3J0c05ldDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL2RoM3lONnZJTnkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kaDN5TjZ2SU55 PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhbm55IExld2lzIChAQ1JGNERhbikgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DUkY0RGFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNTgzOTAy NTkyOTc1MTM0NzIxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjIs IDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

On the opposite end of that spectrum, alongside the visitor side the Jags fans cheered, the players celebrated. A season of ups and downs was now brighter knocking off a team of this caliber. Coach Perry Jones could not speak highly enough about the Vikings or Aziah Johnson who has become one of the must-see players in the region. *** Post-game video interview with victorious Coach Perry Jones failed due to low battery***



After The Game

Coach Josef Harrison of Thomas Jefferson went to Twitter Saturday night to question a play in overtime. You be the judge... fumble or no fumble?



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JcyB0aGUgcnVubmVyIGFscmVhZHkgZG93bj8gRnVtYmxlIG9yIG5v IEZ1bWJsZT8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WSFNMXz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVkhTTF88L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vODA0VmFyc2l0eT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AODA0VmFyc2l0eTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9UaGVSVkFTcG9ydHNOZXQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRoZVJW QVNwb3J0c05ldDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2hNU05UUDBN RjQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oTVNOVFAwTUY0PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IE5vX290aGVyQ29hY2hKbyAoQG90aGVyY29hY2hqbykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9vdGhlcmNvYWNoam8vc3RhdHVzLzE1ODM5NzQ3 OTA3ODM5OTU5MDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyMywg MjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Glen Allen 37, Thomas Jefferson 31 (OT) - Box Score Time Play Score (2Q) 8:55 Safety 2-0 Glen Allen (2Q) 4:35 Quinton Wallace 15-yard pass to Aziah Johnson. Santiago Finch PAT. 7-2 Thomas Jefferson (2Q) 1:32 6-yard run from Jacob Perini. 2-point conversion fails. 8-7 Glen Allen (2Q) :36 19-yard pass from Quinton Wallace to Carmell McCloud. Santiago Finch PAT. 14-8 Thomas Jefferson (3Q) 9:16 1-yard run from Nana Utsey. PAT no good. 14-14 Glen Allen (3Q) 7:30 60-yard pass from Quinton Wallace to Aziah Johnson. Santiago Finch PAT. 21-14 Thomas Jefferson (3Q) 3:00 19-yard field goal from Santiago Finch. 24-14 Thomas Jefferson (4Q) 4:53 3-yard run from Andrew Milwit. Cole West PAT. 24-21 Glen Allen (4Q) :51 21-yard field goal from Cole West. 24-24 Glen Allen (4Q) :14 74-yard pass from Quinton Wallace to Aziah Johnson. Santiago Finch PAT. 31-24 Thomas Jefferson (4Q) :00 35-yard pass from Andrew Milwit to Xavier Moss. Cole West PAT. 31-31 Glen Allen OT 4-yard run from Xavier Moss. 37-31 Glen Allen

Impact Gamers

Xavier Moss had game-tying touchdown & game-winning touchdown.

Glen Allen Jaguars Xavier Moss 24 carries for 163 and the game winning touchdown in overtime plus 3 catches for 44 yards and the touchdown as time expired in fourth quarter. Andrew Milwit 13 of 24 passing for 233 yards a touchdown and 2 INT's. Jaylen Davis 3 catches for 82 yards.

Thomas Jefferson Vikings Quinton Wallace 15 of 24 passing for 287 yards and 4 touchdowns with just one INT. Aziah Johnson 9 catches for 227 yards and 3 touchdowns plus an interception.

'Wizard of Az' at work with 3 touchdowns v. Glen Allen & an interception.

Post-Game Nuggets