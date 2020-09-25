VirginiaPreps - Isi Etute will enroll in January

Another of Virginia Tech's 2021 commits has finalized plans to change course and join the Hokies this Winter, rather than try for a spring high school football season in the Commonwealth.

The 6-2, 200-pounder has spent his time away from the giridiron shaping his body for the next level, and he'll have the opportunity to dive headfirst into the Hokies' playbook when he arrives on-campus, as well.

A two-star prospect unranked within the state or at his position, Etute has played both defensive end and safety for his high school team, and his junior season was the first in which he'd played primarily linebacker. The Hokies' coaching staff saw the potential in that season, and offered him this Summer. He didn't take long in accepting.

Other planned early enrollees include California defensive back DJ Harvey, New Jersey defensive back Jalen Hoyle, and in-state defensive back Shawn Asbury, among others.