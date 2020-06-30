VirginiaPreps - Intro Interview With 4-Star Class Of 2022 RB George Pettaway

Here is a transcript of our conversation with George Pettaway:

The Nansemond Suffolk (VA) Academy standout has also been offered by Penn State, West Virginia, Texas A&M, Florida, Nebraska, Michigan State, Virginia Tech and Virginia among many others.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Pettaway was at the camp to be around other highly touted prospects from the region more than to participate and compete in drills. He also received an offer from North Carolina just last week, so he’s very much in the information gathering stage with respect to Mack Brown’s Tar Heels.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – THI was on hand for the G.A.M.E. Academy prospect camp at the Virginia Beach Sports Complex this past Saturday and caught up with 4-star class of 2022 running back George Pettaway .





Q: Earlier this week you got an offer from the Tar Heels, how did that feel?

PETTAWAY: “It felt great. Just another opportunity in life to move on and kind of build my brand.”





Q: Before talking more about UNC, you‘re out here at this event, what do you hope to get from it?

PETTAWAY: “I’m not participating today, but I’m just looking at the competition that’s here. It’s going to be a great experience (to) meet all the guys and the coaches I’ve been talking to.”





Q: After a three-month shutdown, I imagine it’s good just to get out and be around some ball players?

PETTAWAY: “Yes sir, for sure, for sure.”





Q: What did you do during the shutdown to maintain your skills and maybe even get better?

PETTAWAY: “When the gyms weren’t open, I was with my dad out n the track. We live right beside NSA (Nansemond Suffolk Academy), so we (ran) on the track, we have a weight room at home. So it was wake up, get on the track, and after that we’d build muscle with weights.”





Q: What do you know about UNC and what coach extended the offer to you?

PETTAWAY: “Dre’ Bly extended the offer – actually, (running backs) coach Robert Gillespie did, they both did. They were both on the phone telling me what the program is like, what the academics are like, and they told me if you go here what it’s going to be like. They told me to stay on top of my academics as well.”





Q: How familiar are you with the program, or at least before the offer was extended?

PETTAWAY: “I’m not familiar with the program a whole lot, I’m familiar with coach Dre’ Bly. I met him a year-and-a-half ago just on a basketball trip.”





Q: He’s a legend down here. Does having a relationship with someone like him give Carolina that much more credibility because of all the things he’s achieved and he’s been so closely associated with the school?

PETTAWAY: “He’s from the 757, he knows what’s going on. He knows his stuff, played in the NFL. That’s just great for UNC and great for me if I’m looking at them.”





Q: A lot of Carolina fans are starting to learn about your game, what are some of the things you do really well?

PETTAWAY: “I’m very versatile. I’m not your average running back that just runs the ball, I’m a wide receiver out of the backfield as well. I hit top speed very quickly… I also love to block.”





Q: With the way offenses have changed in the last few years, do you feel like you can fit in those spreads with running backs sometimes in slot?

PETTAWAY: “Yes sir, I run slot at NSA as well. We run a spread offense like some of the top college programs are now. Just getting used to that system and getting into any system when I go to college will be great.”





Q: Most running backs in high school don’t mention blocking, you just did. You like blocking?

PETTAWAY: “Yeah, I do like blocking. It’s important to be that third-down back and they don’t tell you to go run a route, you don’t have to come out you can (stay in) and block, and that’s important to me telling my team it’s not just about me running the ball, catching the ball out of the backfield and scoring, I’ve got to help my team and my QB to be successful.”





Q: Since you enjoy blocking, is it safe to say you’re a physical runner, too, you like to run in between the tackles?

PETTAWAY: “Yes, sir. Run in between the tackles and when I can find a hole I go get it.”



