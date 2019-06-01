Shawn Murphy, a class of 2022 linebacker for Stonewall Jackson High School in Manassas, VA, is one of the top prospects in the nation in his class.

So far, he has picked up offers from programs such as Alabama, Michigan, Florida, Auburn, South Carolina plus Tennessee, among many others. Recently, he added North Carolina to the list.

The Tar Heels’ have communicated with Murphy through his coach, with co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tommy Thigpen the point man. Thigpen played the last two years of his high school football career at nearby Potomac, which is located in Dumfries.

“It was coach Thigpen who offered,” the 6-foot-2, 205 pounder told THI. “They liked the quality of my film for the age I am.”

Murphy won the Future Phenom award last month at the RCS 3-Stripe camp in the Washington, DC, area.

Tar Heel Illustrated caught up with Murphy to further discuss the UNC offer and more.

Here is the rest of the interview:



