Earlier this month, the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame inducted its Class of 2019 in Virginia Beach. The eight-member group consisted of former NFL Pro Bowl offensive lineman Ruben Brown out of E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg, NASCAR driver Jeff Burton from South Boston, longtime Old Dominion Lady Monarchs Head Basketball Coach Wendy Larry, Fredericksburg swimming sensation Mark Lenzi, Super Bowl winning tight end Heath Miller out of Honaker High and the University of Virginia, former Princess Anne and University of Richmond quarterback Buster O'Brien, longtime ODU administrator Debbie White, and ex-CAA Commissioner Tom Yeager. See Full Media Advisory for Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Here

Before the Saturday night induction ceremony took place, VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield attended the VIP reception for select interviews that were played back on High School Sports Talk as well as The 757 at 6 on ESPN Radio 94.1. You can hear those interviews below.



Interview with Former Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman Ruben Brown:

Interview with Former NASCAR Driver Jeff Burton of NBC Sports:

Former NASCAR driver Jeff Burton - a South Boston native - chats about being inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame and his career with ESPN Radio 94.1's Matthew Hatfield on Friday, April 5, 2019. Burton, now of NBC Sports, hails from South Boston and discusses the early influences on his career along with the state of the sport currently. He had 21 victories and finished in the Top 10 a total of 254 times in his 22-year racing career.



Interview with Former ODU Lady Monarchs Coach Wendy Larry:

Wendy Larry - who guided the Old Dominion University Lady Monarchs to 559 wins over 25 seasons, including a trip to the 1997 National Championship Game - speaks with ESPN Radio 94.1's Matthew Hatfield about her induction into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame on Friday, April 5, 2019. Coach Larry, who also directed her alma mater to 20 NCAA Tournament appearances and 17 straight CAA titles, discusses some of the highlights of her career as well as if she would return to the profession one day.



Interview with Longtime ODU SID, Former Sports Writer Debbie White: