Interview with Portsmouth Native Nate Watson at PIT

Portsmouth native Nate Watson of Providence chats with Matthew Hatfield of VirginiaPreps.com and ESPN Radio 94.1's 757 Saturday Sports Talk during the 68th Annual Portsmouth Invitational Tournament at Churchland High on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

At the PIT, Watson - who was back on the Churchland floor he played on as a freshman in High School - averaged 12.3 points per game on 72.7% shooting from the field (16-of-22) in the pre-draft camp that pits 64 of the nation's best seniors against one another in front of NBA scouts and talent evaluators.

Watson averaged 13.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 54.8% from the field in his final season with the Friars, who on the Big East regular season title and advanced to the Sweet 16. The 6-foot-10 center and grad student who starred at Bishop O'Connell in Arlington, VA finished his Providence career as the all-time leader in games played at 155. He also ranks 11th all-time in scoring in Providence's history with 1756 career points.





This marked the return of the PIT following a two-year absence because of the coronavirus pandemic. Over the years, the event has produced numerous NBA players, such as John Stockton, Rick Berry, Earl Monroe, Jimmy Butler, Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen and Ben Wallace, among others.