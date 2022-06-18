Interview with ODU Football Coach Ricky Rahne

Old Dominion University Head Football Coach Ricky Rahne chats with Matthew Hatfield of VirginiaPreps.com and ESPN Radio 94.1 during the Monarchs 7 on 7 Passing Tournament held at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

A total of 16 schools from around Virginia - ten out of the Tidewater area and six from outside the '757' area code - competed in the event with Green Run defeating Varina for the Championship.

Coach Rahne discusses the importance of connecting with area and statewide coaches and teams, recruiting, his current squad, moving to the Sun Belt and outlook for the 2022 campaign.





*** See ODU 7 on 7 Passing Tournament Photo Album via Flickr Here ***