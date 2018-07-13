Alan Williams has coached for nearly 20 years as an assistant coach in the National Football League, most recently with the Detroit Lions. The graduate of Norview High School in Norfolk and William & Mary is back with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, where he won a Super Bowl 12 years ago as a member of the coaching staff.

Williams appeared on High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com earlier this summer on ESPN Radio 94.1 - which can be heard every Saturday 10 AM to Noon - and spoke to Coach Ed Young about life in the league, how the Colts look and much more.

