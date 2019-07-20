Interview with NFL DB Mike Tyson of Lake Taylor
Recently on The 757 at 6 on ESPN Radio 94.1, VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield caught up with Lake Taylor High product Mike Tyson of the NFL's Green Bay Packers about his journey to the pros, days growing up in Hampton Roads and free football camp he's hosting in Norfolk.
Listen to the two segments from the interview below...
Segment 1 with Mike Tyson:
Segment 1 with Green Bay Packers DB Mike Tyson on the 757 at 6 on ESPN Radio 94.1 on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Tyson was named the Eastern District Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year while a member of the Lake Taylor Titans.
Segment 2 with Mike Tyson:
Segment 2 with Green Bay Packers DB Mike Tyson on the 757 at 6 on ESPN Radio 94.1 on Thursday, July 18, 2019. In addition to his free football camp, Tyson chats about being a teammate of another '757' football player in Raven Greene out of First Colonial and now being a division foe of fellow Lake Taylor product Jalyn Holmes.