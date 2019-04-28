Former NFL Pro Bowl QB and Newport News native Michael Vick chats about the new Teen Center bearing his name with the Boys & Girls Club of the Peninsula during High School Sports Talk Presented by VirginiaPreps.com on ESPN Radio 94.1 with Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Vick starred at Ferguson and Warwick High School in Newport News before going on to Virginia Tech and becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.

The 2010 NFL Comeback Player of the Year donated board games, Xbox systems, televisions and more to the Teen Center.

