VirginiaPreps - Interview with Former Kellam Standout, ODU Star Trey Freeman

Trey Freeman, a product of Kellam High School in Virginia Beach who went on to star in college at Old Dominion University, joined Matthew Hatfield during The 757 at 6 on ESPN Radio 94.1 on Thursday, July 23, 2020 to go down memory lane with him before the station's airing of 'Throwback Thursday: Monarch Rewind,' which focused on the 2015 NIT classic where he banked in a buzzer-beater from 30-feet out to propel the Monarchs past Murray State.

With that memorable win, ODU advanced to the NIT Final Four at New York City's Madison Square Garden. Freeman relived the memories of that shot as well as his career with the Knights, where he was the Beach District Player of the Year and led them to the school's first 27-0 start before falling to nationally-ranked Norcom in the regional semifinals at the Norfolk Scope.

Freeman, who scored more than 2000 points in his college career that included a stop at Campbell before becoming a two-time All-Conference USA First Team selection at ODU, also chatted about what he's up to these days.