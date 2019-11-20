News More News
football

Inside the Numbers - Closer Look at the VHSL Playoffs Opening Round

Eddy Hendricks
Special to VirginiaPreps.com

We know there are many arguments against the current ranking system used by the VHSL to seed teams for playoffs. So I did a little analysis of the first round to see if the arguments are valid. Here’s what I found:


Class 6 (16 games)

* 14 games won by higher seed – average margin of victory: 42-11 (+31)
* 2 games won by #5 over #4 (one #5 winner had better W-L record than #4)
* No games won by #6, #7 or #8 seeds
* Total score of #1 vs #8 and #2 vs #7 games: 344-44


Class 5 (14 games)

* 10 games won by higher seed – average margin of victory: 43-10 (+33)
* 3 games won by #5 over #4 (one #5 winner had better W-L record than #4)
* 1 game won by #6 over #3 (both teams had same W-L record, 8-2)
* No games won by #7 or #8 seeds
* Total score of #1 vs. #8 and #2 vs. #7 games: 232-76


Class 4 (16 games)

* 11 games won by higher seed – average margin of victory: 43-14 (+29)
* 2 games won by #5 over #4 (one of #5 winners had same W-L record as #4)
* 1 game won by #6 seed
* 1 game won by #7 seed (5-5 record)Region C took top 4 teams from each district (Dulles and Northwest)1 lower seed in Region C defeated higher seed (#3 over #2)No games won by #8 seeds
* Total score of #1 vs #8 and #2 vs #7 games: 279-123 (49 of the 123 scored by one team)


Class 3 (16 games)

* 15 games won by higher seed – average margin of victory: 44-16 (+28)
* 1 game won by #5 over #4
* No games won by #6, #7 or #8 seeds
* Total score of #1 vs #8 games and #2 vs #7 games: 412-132


Class 2 (16 games)

* 14 games won by higher seed – average margin of victory: 40-14 (+26)
* 1 game won by #5 over #4
* 1 game won by #6 over #3
* No games won by #7 or #8 seeds
* Total score of #1 vs #8 and #2 vs #7 games: 310-97


Class 1 (16 games)

* 11 games won by higher seed – average margin of victory: 45-10 (+35)
* 3 games won by #5 over #4 (one #5 winner had a better W-L record than #4)
* 2 games won by #6 over #3
* No games won by #7 or #8 seeds
* Total score of #1 vs #8 and #2 vs #7 games: 346-56


In Total:

94 total playoff games

89 games won by team with .500 record or better

Total average margin of victory in games won by higher seed: 43-13 (+30)

1 game won by #7 seed

0 games won by #8 seed

Total score of all #1 vs #8 and #2 vs #7 games: 1923-528 (average score #1/#2 seeds 44, #8/#7 seeds 12; average 32 point margin)


What Do You Think?

Do we need to have #7 and #8 seeds in playoffs when they're losing by an average of 32 points a game?

Should an NFL model be adopted across the board where only the top six teams from each region advances, giving the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds byes?

Only 5 out of 94 lower seeds advanced.

