We know there are many arguments against the current ranking system used by the VHSL to seed teams for playoffs. So I did a little analysis of the first round to see if the arguments are valid. Here’s what I found:

Class 6 (16 games) * 14 games won by higher seed – average margin of victory: 42-11 (+31)

* 2 games won by #5 over #4 (one #5 winner had better W-L record than #4)

* No games won by #6, #7 or #8 seeds

* Total score of #1 vs #8 and #2 vs #7 games: 344-44

Class 5 (14 games) * 10 games won by higher seed – average margin of victory: 43-10 (+33)

* 3 games won by #5 over #4 (one #5 winner had better W-L record than #4)

* 1 game won by #6 over #3 (both teams had same W-L record, 8-2)

* No games won by #7 or #8 seeds

* Total score of #1 vs. #8 and #2 vs. #7 games: 232-76



Class 4 (16 games) * 11 games won by higher seed – average margin of victory: 43-14 (+29)

* 2 games won by #5 over #4 (one of #5 winners had same W-L record as #4)

* 1 game won by #6 seed

* 1 game won by #7 seed (5-5 record)Region C took top 4 teams from each district (Dulles and Northwest)1 lower seed in Region C defeated higher seed (#3 over #2)No games won by #8 seeds

* Total score of #1 vs #8 and #2 vs #7 games: 279-123 (49 of the 123 scored by one team)

Class 3 (16 games) * 15 games won by higher seed – average margin of victory: 44-16 (+28)

* 1 game won by #5 over #4

* No games won by #6, #7 or #8 seeds

* Total score of #1 vs #8 games and #2 vs #7 games: 412-132

Class 2 (16 games) * 14 games won by higher seed – average margin of victory: 40-14 (+26)

* 1 game won by #5 over #4

* 1 game won by #6 over #3

* No games won by #7 or #8 seeds

* Total score of #1 vs #8 and #2 vs #7 games: 310-97

Class 1 (16 games) * 11 games won by higher seed – average margin of victory: 45-10 (+35)

* 3 games won by #5 over #4 (one #5 winner had a better W-L record than #4)

* 2 games won by #6 over #3

* No games won by #7 or #8 seeds

* Total score of #1 vs #8 and #2 vs #7 games: 346-56

In Total: 94 total playoff games 89 games won by team with .500 record or better Total average margin of victory in games won by higher seed: 43-13 (+30) 1 game won by #7 seed 0 games won by #8 seed Total score of all #1 vs #8 and #2 vs #7 games: 1923-528 (average score #1/#2 seeds 44, #8/#7 seeds 12; average 32 point margin)



What Do You Think?