The win-loss records of Lake Taylor and Indian River coming into Saturday’s matchup at Harbor Park pointed to Indian River being the favorite, and once the two teams got on the field, you could see why.

Chase Heaton gave the Braves of Indian River a Max Scherzer-esque outing, and the Titans of Lake Taylor committed too many errors behind the plethora of pitchers that took the mound for the Norfolk, Virginia high school on Saturday.

You could sum up the game by that statement alone, but looking into it further, both performances were complete team affairs. Indian River’s entire lineup was effective for Skipper Steve West from Anthony Oporto at leadoff, to Heaton, the aforementioned pitcher.

“As far as the performance, it was a one-man show with Chase on the hill, he kinda dominated the game” Manager Steve West said. “The kids got the hits when they needed them, and put people in scoring position, the defense was ok, but overall everybody on the team contributed but they (Lake Taylor) gave us a couple of cheap ones towards the end.”

Heaton threw a one-hit gem when the Braves 11-1 victory was all said and done, pitching the entire game and wasn't fazed by the bright lights of Harbor Park.

Although the Braves gave up a plethora of errors, three to be exact, their defense was solid otherwise.

“It was a good outing,” Heaton exclaimed. “Honestly, it (Harbor Park) just feels like home, we have the same amount of people come out to our usual games but it was a great experience to have in my senior year.”

“There is no such thing as calming this group down but so much,” West said about the atmosphere at Harbor Park. “Their attitudes towards it were perfect, to be honest, they were excited to be here, but stayed focus on the fact that we had to actually win a ball game, and not just play at it.”

For the Lake Taylor Titans, the silver lining has to be the performance of Myles Frazier, who led the game off with a double and was the only Titan to come across home base. Frazier was later put in at pitcher in place of Mark Warren in the third inning. While Frazier looked shaky to start, he ended up stopping the scoring, only allowing one run in his two innings pitched.

The Braves of Indian River now move to 9-5 on the season, while the Lake Taylor Titans fall to 1-9.



