{{ timeAgo('2020-02-07 10:54:42 -0600') }}

Indian River's James Staying Local; Signing with ODU

ODU landed one of its biggest recent local recruits in memory with Indian River's LaMareon James
ODU landed one of its biggest recent local recruits in memory with Indian River's LaMareon James
Reese Becker • VirginiaPreps
Staff Writer
@ReeseBecker

Indian River’s LaMareon James made his college decision on the traditional signing day after a long recruiting process that included a de-commit and a last-second commitment, choosing to stay in to...

