News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-25 12:18:47 -0500') }} football Edit

In-state report card: Virginia Tech 2021

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech's struggle to remain atop the recruiting pecking order in its own state has been well-documented by now.

How is the staff doing so far in the Class of 2021?

Here's a look at the top 25 in Virginia - plus the prospects ranked below that in the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings who hold Hokie offers - with a 1-5 rating as to how the Hokies' chances are looking at this point.

2021 In-state Prospects
Rank Player Pos. School Heat

1

Tony Grimes

CB

Virginia Beach Princess Anne

2

2

Tristan Leigh

OL

Fairfax Robinson

3

3

TreVeyon Henderson

RB

Hopewell

4

4

Kelvin Gilliam Jr.

DT

Highland Springs

3

5

Naquan Brown

DE

Virginia Beach Ocean Lakes

5

6

Malcolm Johnson

WR

Alexandria St. Stephens & St. Agnes

2

7

Tyleik Williams

DT

Manassas Stonewall Jackson

3

8

Malik Newton

RB

Norfolk Lake Taylor

2

9

Eric McDaniels

RB

Hopewell

3

10

Bryce Steele

LB

Alexandria Episcopal

1

11

Logan Taylor

OL

Alexandria Episcopal

3

12

Trevyon Green

OL

Chester Life Christian Academy

2

13

Zemarion Harrell

LB

Virginia Beach Salem

4

14

Trenton Adkins

RB

Clintwood Ridgeview

NA

15

James Gillespie

DT

Woodbridge

NA

16

Rodney Hammond

RB

Norfolk Booker T. Washington

0

17

Damond Harmon

CB

Highland Springs

2

18

Jay Woolfolk

QB

Richmond Benedictine

NA

19

Jalen Stroman

CB

Nokesville Patriot

5

20

Nate Evans

CB

Virginia Beach Cox

0

21

George Wilson

DE

Virginia Beach Green Run

3

22

Myles Alston

WR

Virginia Beach Ocean Lakes

4

23

James Smith

DE

Virginia Beach Princess Anne

3

24

Jamareeh Jones

DE

Highland Springs

NA

25

Emmett Morehead

QB

Alexandria Episcopal

1

26

Isaiah Henderson

DE

Virginia Beach Salem

2

30

Umari Hatcher

WR

Woodbridge Freedom

2

31

Marquise Brunson

DT

Virginia Beach Princess Anne

2

33

Omega Williams

OL

Chester Life Christian Academy

1

36

Griffin Duggan

OL

Nansemond Suffolk Academy

4

37

Nathan Boerboom

TE

Chesapeake Great Bridge

2

38

Tai Felton

WR

Ashburn Stone Bridge

0

NR

Maurice Freeman

Ath

Chesapeake Oscar Smith

2

NR

MarQeese Dietz

Ath

Norfolk Norview

2

NR

Tyvon Norfleet

RB

Chesapeake Oscar Smith

1

If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here. Join our community!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}