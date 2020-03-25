In-state report card: Virginia Tech 2021
Virginia Tech's struggle to remain atop the recruiting pecking order in its own state has been well-documented by now.
How is the staff doing so far in the Class of 2021?
Here's a look at the top 25 in Virginia - plus the prospects ranked below that in the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings who hold Hokie offers - with a 1-5 rating as to how the Hokies' chances are looking at this point.
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|Heat
|
1
|
Tony Grimes
|
CB
|
Virginia Beach Princess Anne
|
2
|
2
|
Tristan Leigh
|
OL
|
Fairfax Robinson
|
3
|
3
|
TreVeyon Henderson
|
RB
|
Hopewell
|
4
|
4
|
Kelvin Gilliam Jr.
|
DT
|
Highland Springs
|
3
|
5
|
Naquan Brown
|
DE
|
Virginia Beach Ocean Lakes
|
5
|
6
|
Malcolm Johnson
|
WR
|
Alexandria St. Stephens & St. Agnes
|
2
|
7
|
Tyleik Williams
|
DT
|
Manassas Stonewall Jackson
|
3
|
8
|
Malik Newton
|
RB
|
Norfolk Lake Taylor
|
2
|
9
|
Eric McDaniels
|
RB
|
Hopewell
|
3
|
10
|
Bryce Steele
|
LB
|
Alexandria Episcopal
|
1
|
11
|
Logan Taylor
|
OL
|
Alexandria Episcopal
|
3
|
12
|
Trevyon Green
|
OL
|
Chester Life Christian Academy
|
2
|
13
|
Zemarion Harrell
|
LB
|
Virginia Beach Salem
|
4
|
14
|
Trenton Adkins
|
RB
|
Clintwood Ridgeview
|
NA
|
15
|
James Gillespie
|
DT
|
Woodbridge
|
NA
|
16
|
Rodney Hammond
|
RB
|
Norfolk Booker T. Washington
|
0
|
17
|
Damond Harmon
|
CB
|
Highland Springs
|
2
|
18
|
Jay Woolfolk
|
QB
|
Richmond Benedictine
|
NA
|
19
|
Jalen Stroman
|
CB
|
Nokesville Patriot
|
5
|
20
|
Nate Evans
|
CB
|
Virginia Beach Cox
|
0
|
21
|
George Wilson
|
DE
|
Virginia Beach Green Run
|
3
|
22
|
Myles Alston
|
WR
|
Virginia Beach Ocean Lakes
|
4
|
23
|
James Smith
|
DE
|
Virginia Beach Princess Anne
|
3
|
24
|
Jamareeh Jones
|
DE
|
Highland Springs
|
NA
|
25
|
Emmett Morehead
|
QB
|
Alexandria Episcopal
|
1
|
26
|
Isaiah Henderson
|
DE
|
Virginia Beach Salem
|
2
|
30
|
Umari Hatcher
|
WR
|
Woodbridge Freedom
|
2
|
31
|
Marquise Brunson
|
DT
|
Virginia Beach Princess Anne
|
2
|
33
|
Omega Williams
|
OL
|
Chester Life Christian Academy
|
1
|
36
|
Griffin Duggan
|
OL
|
Nansemond Suffolk Academy
|
4
|
37
|
Nathan Boerboom
|
TE
|
Chesapeake Great Bridge
|
2
|
38
|
Tai Felton
|
WR
|
Ashburn Stone Bridge
|
0
|
NR
|
Maurice Freeman
|
Ath
|
Chesapeake Oscar Smith
|
2
|
NR
|
MarQeese Dietz
|
Ath
|
Norfolk Norview
|
2
|
NR
|
Tyvon Norfleet
|
RB
|
Chesapeake Oscar Smith
|
1
