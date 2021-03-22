VirginiaPreps - In Battle of Unbeatens, Thomas Dale Prevails

On a beautiful and breezy Saturday afternoon the undefeated Thomas Dale Knights boarded the bus and made the 20 mile trip to Central District rival Prince George. The Royals won last years meeting yet had just seven wins against Thomas Dale in this long running series. By the end of the day the Royals would still have just 7 wins against Thomas Dale and the Royals would have their first loss of the season. The Royals got off to a good start moving the ball 74 yards but that first drive and the inability to score in hindsight feels like set the tone the for the Royals. The Royals struggled on offense from there on out, particularly in the second half. The Knights who flexed their defensive muscle in the second half not only capitalized on second half turnovers from the Royals but they were also more aggressive on offense. In the Royals first two games of the season they had to comeback from behind. In the second half that magic was not found.

1st Half Highlights

Believe it or not these two teams had the ball just once in the first quarter. Prince George received the opening kick-off and drove 74 yards to the Thomas Dale 1 but could get no closer. On fourth down the Royals attempted a field goal but it was wide left. A missed opportunity early for the Royals. On the Knights first drive of the day they drove the ball down the field but went for it on fourth down and was unable convert. The Royals had to punt on their second possession and a short punt proved fatal for the Royals as Jordan Branch would score from 32 yards out in a sprint. The two-point conversion attempt would falter but the Knights did hold a 6-0 lead. On the ensuing kick-off, VMI bound Shamus Jones would lay a big hit on the kick return. The Knights defense would rise to the occasion when they blocked a Prince George punt late in the second quarter. This would setup a wild finish to the first half. First, a Thomas Dale touchdown was called back due to an ineligible man down field. Second, on the next play the Knights were flagged against for an illegal touch when Deangelo Gray caught a pass on the Royal sideline but had stepped out and back in trying to balance that line. Facing a 4th & 22 it appeared we would go into the half with the Knights up 6-0 but... Prince George would be called for roughing he passer. That would put the ball at the 15 of Prince George and the Knights would have one untimed play. Freshman QB Ethan Minter would hit Kyon Turner with a 15-yard dart threading the Prince George defense. The PAT would prove no good but the Knights would go into the half up 12-0 while Prince George would go in down yet again like they had in 2 of 3 games this season.

16yd TD pass from Ethan Minter to Kyon Turner. Made possible by roughing passer call against @Football_PGHS on 4th down. @td scores with 5 secs to go in qtr. pic.twitter.com/bvxgFwWhVc — Danny Lewis (@CRF4Dan) March 20, 2021

3rd Quarter Highlights

Thomas Dale picked up right where they left off in the first half, scoring. The Knights who started at their own 27 had no trouble moving the ball on the Royals yet again. The first drive of the second half culminated in a big touchdown run from QB Ethan Minter of the 65-yard variety! Deangelo Gray tacked on the 2-point conversion and the Royals who were just down a touchdown with seconds left in the first half now found themselves down 20-0 less than three minutes into the second half.

65yd TD run for QB Ethan Minter on 1st possession of 2nd half. 2pt conversion good and @TDKnightsFB leads 20-0 10:21 3q #VirginiaPreps pic.twitter.com/4ptnOukAaY — Danny Lewis (@CRF4Dan) March 20, 2021

The Royals however would respond with a score of their own, breaking the Thomas Dale shutout with a drive of their that saw the junior running back Curtis Allen score from 5 yards out at the 7:04 mark.



The flexing of the offensive muscles would continue when Thomas Dale would score with Jordan Branch's second touchdown run of the day on a short 9-yard run.

Jordan Branch 2nd TD of the day gives @TDKnightsFB 26-7 lead with 3:48 go 3q. #VirginiaPreps pic.twitter.com/YbaJg4snNo — Danny Lewis (@CRF4Dan) March 20, 2021

With the Knights nursing a 26-7 lead the defense flexed their muscle even more. Junior Zaquan Wallace would intercept Tahir Johnson, the first Royal turnover of the day to closeout the third quarter.

Zaquan Wallace with INT to end 3rd qtr. #VirginiaPreps pic.twitter.com/encxCXnFO3 — Danny Lewis (@CRF4Dan) March 20, 2021

4th Quarter Highlights

Thomas Dale would not be able to capitalize off the Prince George turnover to close out the third quarter and would for a second time on this day, turn it over on downs. The Knights would not have to wait long, however, to have another crack on offense as Tahir Johnson would throw his 2nd pick, this time it was Erroll Washington getting the steal. Unlike the previous interception, the Knights would capitalize. Deangelo Gray would bust off a crafty and shifty run, the best I've seen thus far this season evading Royals defenders to the right, to the middle. For 18 yards Gray cut this way and that way and punched it in to further put the Royals in the hole.



Prince George would not turn it over on their next possession but they would have to punt. Prince George would not be as fortunate on their next possession when Javon Davis-Lee would fumble and junior Sean Crawford would recover the loose ball. Another turnover, another Thomas Dale score, this time it is sophomore Brandon Rose trucking it in from 40 yards out for the score with a little over three minutes to go in the game.



Prince George would get it back and once again be unable to do little on offense. When the Knights would get the ball back they would do so with a little over a minute to go in the game, a 39-7 lead and with the win in hand, they would take their knees and run out the clock.

Thomas Dale 39, Prince George 7 - Scoring Summary Time Play Score 9:33(2Q) Jordan Branch 32-yard run. 2-pt conversion fails. Thomas Dale 6-0 0:00(2Q) 15-yard TD pass from Ethan Minter to Kymon Turner. PAT no good. Thomas Dale 12-0 10:21(3Q) 65-yard TD run from Ethan Minter. Deangelo Gray 2-pt conversion. Thomas Dale 20-0 7:04(3Q) 5-yard TD run from Curtis Allen. Santino Freeman PAT. Thomas Dale 20-7 3:48(3Q) Jordan Branch 9-yard run. 2-pt conversion fails. Thomas Dale 26-7 7:08(4Q) Deangelo Gray 19-yard run. PAT good. Thomas Dale 33-7 3:11(4Q) Brandon Rose 40-yard run. PAT no good. Thomas Dale 39-7

Players of the Game

On offense I am going to give it up to freshman QB Ethan Minter who showed the poise, athleticism and smartness with the ball in hand that you don't always see in a freshman making his third varsity start. It does not hurt that he had a 65-yard touchdown run as well as a touchdown pass to Kyon Turner with a modest 63 yards passing. On the defensive side of the ball I'm going to give it up to the defensive line that was able to push through that stout PG offensive line and block holes, pressure the quarterback. That is where the battle was won.

Extra Points