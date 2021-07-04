Huskers host OL Woudsma for unofficial visit

The Huskers hosted Maarten Woudsma from Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith before the dead period. It appears Woudsma is a prospect Nebraska is trying to keep warm for the coming months.

The interior of the offensive line seems to be a critical needs for Nebraska in their 2022 recruiting class up to and including getting some help at center.

"I got there on Friday afternoon," Woudsma said. "One of the players, also a close friend, Pheldarius Payne showed us around downtown a little bit which was nice of him to do.

"On the visit, we got a chance to see campus on a tour, saw all of their beautiful facilities and I am sure that things are going to look even better there when the other facilities when they are done being built.

"We took another walk the city after that with my father and just visited some building such as the state capital which was amazing."

Woudsma and Payne didn't play against each other in high school because of a difference in age but their two schools did. Woudsma and Payne both worked out with the same speed coach which is where the two really met.

"Pheldarius and I are from the same area in Virginia and our schools are in the same district. I didn't get to play him because he graduated when I was a freshman but I had heard how nice of a guy he was from other graduates.

"We also work out with the same speed trainer which is where I initially met him. He has told me about Nebraska. He said that he fell in love with it as soon as he got on campus and he wouldn't change his decision for the world."