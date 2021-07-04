Huskers host OL Woudsma for unofficial visit
The interior of the offensive line seems to be a critical needs for Nebraska in their 2022 recruiting class up to and including getting some help at center.
The Huskers hosted Maarten Woudsma from Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith before the dead period. It appears Woudsma is a prospect Nebraska is trying to keep warm for the coming months.
"I got there on Friday afternoon," Woudsma said. "One of the players, also a close friend, Pheldarius Payne showed us around downtown a little bit which was nice of him to do.
"On the visit, we got a chance to see campus on a tour, saw all of their beautiful facilities and I am sure that things are going to look even better there when the other facilities when they are done being built.
"We took another walk the city after that with my father and just visited some building such as the state capital which was amazing."
Woudsma and Payne didn't play against each other in high school because of a difference in age but their two schools did. Woudsma and Payne both worked out with the same speed coach which is where the two really met.
"Pheldarius and I are from the same area in Virginia and our schools are in the same district. I didn't get to play him because he graduated when I was a freshman but I had heard how nice of a guy he was from other graduates.
"We also work out with the same speed trainer which is where I initially met him. He has told me about Nebraska. He said that he fell in love with it as soon as he got on campus and he wouldn't change his decision for the world."
Besides the tour, seeing the facilities and the plan for even better facilities there was a chance during the unofficial visit to go over some film with the Nebraska staff.
"We did watch some game film of the different blocking schemes coach Austin teaches which I found to be quite helpful because it's similar to what my school runs," Woudsma said.
"I thought that I could fit in perfectly with what Nebraska does on offense. Nebraska hasn't come out and said that I would play center but that is what I currently play and excel at. I am a quick learner and could play all five positions if needed."
Woudsma may take one more trip this summer before possibly taking some official visits this fall, including one he is planning to take to Nebraska.
"I have visited Old Dominion and Maryland. I plan on visiting Maryland again later in July otherwise I think that I am done for the summer. Those were all unofficial visits including the trip to Nebraska.
"I plan on returning to Nebraska on an official visit in September during my bye week."