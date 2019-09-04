As a result, numerous games are being moved/rescheduled. Below we will be listing those changes as we are made aware, this is a fluid story and more additions will come as they are announced.

As Hurricane Dorian approaches the state of Virginia and the Hampton Roads area, we are expected to feel its effects Thursday into Friday.

757 Related:

* All of the Beach District matchups originally scheduled for Friday, September 6 have been moved up to Wednesday, September 4.

This includes 6:30 PM kick-offs with First Colonial at Bayside as well as Kempsville at Cox.

There will also be three kick-offs at 7 PM with Tallwood at Landstown, Ocean Lakes visiting Kellam and Princess Anne hosting Salem.





* Granby at Booker T. Washington and Western Branch at Churchland will also be played on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. The Granby/Booker T. game will have a 6 PM kick-off with the Churchland/Western Branch slated to begin at 7 PM.





* Petersburg at Norcom originally scheduled for 7 pm Thursday night has been moved to 2 pm Saturday (Sept. 7). The game remains at Norcom.





* Currituck Co. (NC) at Hickory originally scheduled for 7 pm Friday night was initially going to be played on Wednesday night, but has been postponed to a later date unknown at this time.





804 Related:

* Meadowbrook at Varina originally scheduled for 7 pm Friday will now be played Wednesday at 6, still at Varina.





* The home opener for Thomas Jefferson of Richmond will take place on Wednesday, September 4th at 4 PM against visiting Armstrong.





* The much-anticipated clash between reigning four-time State Champ Highland Springs and Oscar Smith will no longer be played on Friday and has been moved back a day to Saturday, September 8 at 7 PM with the game's venue also being shifted to the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.



