Hurricane Dorian Schedule Changes
As Hurricane Dorian approaches the state of Virginia and the Hampton Roads area, we are expected to feel its effects Thursday into Friday.
As a result, numerous games are being moved/rescheduled. Below we will be listing those changes as we are made aware, this is a fluid story and more additions will come as they are announced.
* All of the Beach District matchups originally scheduled for Friday, September 6 have been moved up to Wednesday, September 4.
This includes 6:30 PM kick-offs with First Colonial at Bayside as well as Kempsville at Cox.
There will also be three kick-offs at 7 PM with Tallwood at Landstown, Ocean Lakes visiting Kellam and Princess Anne hosting Salem.
* Granby at Booker T. Washington and Western Branch at Churchland will also be played on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. The Granby/Booker T. game will have a 6 PM kick-off with the Churchland/Western Branch slated to begin at 7 PM.
* Petersburg at Norcom originally scheduled for 7 pm Thursday night has been moved to 2 pm Saturday (Sept. 7). The game remains at Norcom.
* Currituck Co. (NC) at Hickory originally scheduled for 7 pm Friday night was initially going to be played on Wednesday night, but has been postponed to a later date unknown at this time.
* Meadowbrook at Varina originally scheduled for 7 pm Friday will now be played Wednesday at 6, still at Varina.
* The home opener for Thomas Jefferson of Richmond will take place on Wednesday, September 4th at 4 PM against visiting Armstrong.
* The much-anticipated clash between reigning four-time State Champ Highland Springs and Oscar Smith will no longer be played on Friday and has been moved back a day to Saturday, September 8 at 7 PM with the game's venue also being shifted to the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.
