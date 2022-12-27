From 1988 to 2006 the Falcons of Huguenot were one of the powers and perennial playoff contenders in the then Central Region. The Falcons in this 19 year period made the playoffs 13 times which included a trip to the Division 5 Final in 1988 and state semifinal appearances in 1992 & 1998.

Since that time, the road has been bumpy for the Falcons. Huguenot has made the playoffs just four times and only posted one winning season. The Falcons have won just 35 games in the last 15 seasons, an average of 2.3 wins per season. In this span the Falcons have cycled through coach after coach since the legendary Richard McFee had to step away for health reasons in 2007.

In the last 15 season there have been 7 coaches with Ron Gundry & Bryan Jennings the longest tenured with 4 seasons each.

The Falcons were once the jewel of the City of Richmond in terms of football but have been supplanted by Thomas Jefferson.

After seasons of futility the Falcons are looking to a familiar face and name in the area to build the program back up. That face, that name, would be Coach Charles Scott who has some experience building a program, having done so at Life Christian.