There is excitement surrounding Huguenot for the first time in a long time as the Falcons underwent an extreme makeover this offseason and HGTV was not involved. The Falcons look vastly different with Charles Scott leaving Life Christian to resurrect the Huguenot program. During the offseason he has put his stamp on the program with subtle changes and brought in talent this team has not seen since the Richard McFee era.

Forest Hill used to have an amusement park in the early 19th century and this Falcons teams, they are going to provide some thrills.