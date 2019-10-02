News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-02 15:39:42 -0500') }} football Edit

How the Top Ten Teams Fared - Week 5 for 2019

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
@hatfieldsports
Publisher
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

Many teams around the Commonwealth of Virginia hit the midway point this past weekend and the race to the postseason is on! Let's review how all the teams in our rankings - Class 6 down to Class 1 - fared as September came to a close...


Class 6 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Westfield

4-0

W 23-7 over Stonewall Jackson

2

Freedom-PW

4-0

W 47-0 over Battlefield

3

Colonial Forge

3-1

W 49-0 over Brooke Point

4

Oscar Smith

3-1

W 42-10 over Indian River

5

South County

4-0

Idle

6

Stonewall Jackson

3-1

L 7-23 to Westfield

7

Lake Braddock

3-1

W 49-10 over George Marshall

8

Thomas Dale

3-1

W 33-24 over Petersburg

9

Massaponax

4-1

W 58-0 over Stafford

10

Ocean Lakes

4-1

W 28-8 over Tallwood
Class 5 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Highland Springs

5-0

W 39-7 over Page (NC)

2

Stone Bridge

4-0

W 68-9 over Freedom-SR

3

Maury

4-0

W 47-12 over Norview

4

Manchester

4-0

W 62-7 over James River

5

Salem-VB

5-0

W 42-0 over Kempsville

6

Woodside

5-0

W 22-0 over Hampton

7

Woodgrove

3-2

L 28-48 to Mussleman (WV)

8

Indian River

2-2

L 10-42 to Oscar Smith

9

North Stafford

3-1

Idle

10

Varina

4-1

W 79-0 over Hanover
Class 4 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

E.C. Glass

4-0

W 34-0 over Rustburg

2

Louisa

4-0

W 55-0 over Charlottesville

3

Broad Run

4-0

W 56-7 over Urbana (MD)

4

Tuscarora

4-1

W 31-7 over Briar Woods

5

Salem

4-0

W 35-21 over Blacksburg

6

Eastern View

5-0

W 59-14 over Caroline

7

Lake Taylor

4-1

W 53-12 over Booker T. Washington

8

Pulaski County

5-0

W 49-12 over Cave Spring

9

GW-Danville

3-1

W 61-6 over Tunstall

10

Liberty-Bealeton

4-0

W 28-7 over Culpeper
Class 3 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Lord Botetourt

4-0

Idle

2

Hopewell

4-0

W 54-6 over Colonial Heights

3

Heritage-Lynchburg

4-1

W 49-8 over Amherst

4

Phoebus

3-1

W 55-13 over Bethel

5

Spotswood

5-0

W 49-18 over Wilson Memorial

6

York

4-0

W 41-0 over Grafton

7

Lafayette

3-1

W 42-0 over Tabb

8

Norcom

3-1

W 51-6 over Wilson

9

Petersburg

2-2

L 24-33 to Thomas Dale

10

Magna Vista

4-1

W 62-0 over Martinsville
Class 2 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Radford

4-0

W 42-0 over Giles

2

Ridgeview

5-0

W 55-6 over Lee

3

Union

5-0

W 28-14 over Gate City

4

King William

4-1

L 29-32 to Washington & Lee

5

Gretna

3-1

W 48-20 over William Campbell

6

Graham

2-2

Idle

7

Amelia County

3-1

L 20-31 to Nottoway

8

Stuarts Draft

4-0

Idle

9

Thomas Jefferson-R

4-1

W 35-32 over Glen Allen

10

Clarke County

3-1

W 42-7 over East Rockingham
Class 1 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Riverheads

4-0

W 55-15 over Colonial Beach

2

Galax

4-1

L 28-42 to Northside

3

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring

5-0

W 42-6 over John Battle

4

Narrows

4-0

Idle

5

Chilhowie

4-1

W 48-6 over Northwood

6

Washington & Lee

3-1

W 32-29 over King William

7

Essex

4-1

W 60-0 over Charles City

8

Rappahannock

4-1

W 55-0 over Mathews

9

George Wythe

4-1

W 34-16 over Auburn

10

Grundy

4-1

L 26-50 to Honaker


NEW Top Ten Rankings will be unveiled within the next 24 hours. Be sure to check back for them right here on VirginiaPreps.com!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}