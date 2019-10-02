How the Top Ten Teams Fared - Week 5 for 2019
Many teams around the Commonwealth of Virginia hit the midway point this past weekend and the race to the postseason is on! Let's review how all the teams in our rankings - Class 6 down to Class 1 - fared as September came to a close...
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Westfield
|
4-0
|
W 23-7 over Stonewall Jackson
|
2
|
Freedom-PW
|
4-0
|
W 47-0 over Battlefield
|
3
|
Colonial Forge
|
3-1
|
W 49-0 over Brooke Point
|
4
|
Oscar Smith
|
3-1
|
W 42-10 over Indian River
|
5
|
South County
|
4-0
|
Idle
|
6
|
Stonewall Jackson
|
3-1
|
L 7-23 to Westfield
|
7
|
Lake Braddock
|
3-1
|
W 49-10 over George Marshall
|
8
|
Thomas Dale
|
3-1
|
W 33-24 over Petersburg
|
9
|
Massaponax
|
4-1
|
W 58-0 over Stafford
|
10
|
Ocean Lakes
|
4-1
|
W 28-8 over Tallwood
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Highland Springs
|
5-0
|
W 39-7 over Page (NC)
|
2
|
Stone Bridge
|
4-0
|
W 68-9 over Freedom-SR
|
3
|
Maury
|
4-0
|
W 47-12 over Norview
|
4
|
Manchester
|
4-0
|
W 62-7 over James River
|
5
|
Salem-VB
|
5-0
|
W 42-0 over Kempsville
|
6
|
Woodside
|
5-0
|
W 22-0 over Hampton
|
7
|
Woodgrove
|
3-2
|
L 28-48 to Mussleman (WV)
|
8
|
Indian River
|
2-2
|
L 10-42 to Oscar Smith
|
9
|
North Stafford
|
3-1
|
Idle
|
10
|
Varina
|
4-1
|
W 79-0 over Hanover
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
E.C. Glass
|
4-0
|
W 34-0 over Rustburg
|
2
|
Louisa
|
4-0
|
W 55-0 over Charlottesville
|
3
|
Broad Run
|
4-0
|
W 56-7 over Urbana (MD)
|
4
|
Tuscarora
|
4-1
|
W 31-7 over Briar Woods
|
5
|
Salem
|
4-0
|
W 35-21 over Blacksburg
|
6
|
Eastern View
|
5-0
|
W 59-14 over Caroline
|
7
|
Lake Taylor
|
4-1
|
W 53-12 over Booker T. Washington
|
8
|
Pulaski County
|
5-0
|
W 49-12 over Cave Spring
|
9
|
GW-Danville
|
3-1
|
W 61-6 over Tunstall
|
10
|
Liberty-Bealeton
|
4-0
|
W 28-7 over Culpeper
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Lord Botetourt
|
4-0
|
Idle
|
2
|
Hopewell
|
4-0
|
W 54-6 over Colonial Heights
|
3
|
Heritage-Lynchburg
|
4-1
|
W 49-8 over Amherst
|
4
|
Phoebus
|
3-1
|
W 55-13 over Bethel
|
5
|
Spotswood
|
5-0
|
W 49-18 over Wilson Memorial
|
6
|
York
|
4-0
|
W 41-0 over Grafton
|
7
|
Lafayette
|
3-1
|
W 42-0 over Tabb
|
8
|
Norcom
|
3-1
|
W 51-6 over Wilson
|
9
|
Petersburg
|
2-2
|
L 24-33 to Thomas Dale
|
10
|
Magna Vista
|
4-1
|
W 62-0 over Martinsville
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Radford
|
4-0
|
W 42-0 over Giles
|
2
|
Ridgeview
|
5-0
|
W 55-6 over Lee
|
3
|
Union
|
5-0
|
W 28-14 over Gate City
|
4
|
King William
|
4-1
|
L 29-32 to Washington & Lee
|
5
|
Gretna
|
3-1
|
W 48-20 over William Campbell
|
6
|
Graham
|
2-2
|
Idle
|
7
|
Amelia County
|
3-1
|
L 20-31 to Nottoway
|
8
|
Stuarts Draft
|
4-0
|
Idle
|
9
|
Thomas Jefferson-R
|
4-1
|
W 35-32 over Glen Allen
|
10
|
Clarke County
|
3-1
|
W 42-7 over East Rockingham
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Riverheads
|
4-0
|
W 55-15 over Colonial Beach
|
2
|
Galax
|
4-1
|
L 28-42 to Northside
|
3
|
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring
|
5-0
|
W 42-6 over John Battle
|
4
|
Narrows
|
4-0
|
Idle
|
5
|
Chilhowie
|
4-1
|
W 48-6 over Northwood
|
6
|
Washington & Lee
|
3-1
|
W 32-29 over King William
|
7
|
Essex
|
4-1
|
W 60-0 over Charles City
|
8
|
Rappahannock
|
4-1
|
W 55-0 over Mathews
|
9
|
George Wythe
|
4-1
|
W 34-16 over Auburn
|
10
|
Grundy
|
4-1
|
L 26-50 to Honaker
NEW Top Ten Rankings will be unveiled within the next 24 hours. Be sure to check back for them right here on VirginiaPreps.com!