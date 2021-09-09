 VirginiaPreps - How the Top Ten Teams Fared - Week 2 of the 2021 Season
How the Top Ten Teams Fared - Week 2 of the 2021 Season


Jonathan Pennix and the Raiders put their 23-game winning streak on the line on September 10th against Heritage of Lynchburg, which halted a 32-game winning streak of Appomattox in 2017 (Designz by Davis of DBD Photography)
Ladarius Givens
VirginiaPreps.com Correspondent
As the calendar flipped from August to September, there were plenty of interesting results involving teams in our Top Ten rankings across the six classifications. Teams in Class 2 and Class 4 fared the best of them all.

Each of the ranked Class 2 squads that played won by double-figures. Ditto for the Class 4 teams, each of whom prevailed by 20-plus points. Meanwhile, Class 5 saw the top ranked teams in Stone Bridge and Highland Springs survive tests from ranked teams in a higher classification.

On the other end of the spectrum, ranked teams such as Manchester, Colonial Forge, Centreville and Gar-Field in Class 6 all suffered defeats.

Here's a closer look...


Class 1 Top Ten:

#1 Riverheads (2-0). def - Parry McCluer 49-0. Next up - Lord Botetourt

#2 Northumberland (2-0). def - Arcadia 44-0. Next up - Rappahannock County

#3 Galax (1-1). def - Giles 35-7. Next up - Carroll County

#4 Rural Retreat (2-0). def - Eastern Montgomery 35-0. Next up - Grayson County

#5 King & Queen (2-0). def - Windsor 52-8. Next up - Cumberland

#6 Essex (2-0). def - Jamestown 17-0. Next up - Franklin on 9/17

#7 Holston (2-0). def - Twin Springs 41-6. Next up - bye week

#8 Narrows (2-0). def - Bland County 39-0. Next up - Chilhowie

#9 J.I. Burton (0-2). L to Chilhowie 22-32. Next up - Union

#10 Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (1-0). def - Lebanon 36-14. Next up - Virginia


Class 2 Top Ten:

#1 Appomattox (1-0). def - Rustburg 37-0. Next up - Heritage (Lynchburg)

#2 Graham (1-0). def - Tazewell 34-6. Next up - Richlands

#3 Union (1-0). Ppd. - Richlands. Next up - J.I. Burton

#4 Stuarts Draft (1-0). def - Waynesboro 51-14. Next up - bye week

#5 Central-Wise (2-0). def - Marion 42-7. Next up - Ridgeview

#6 Clarke County (2-0). def - Manassas Park 69-0. Next up - bye week

#7 King William (1-1). def - Nandua 60-7. Next up - Caroline on 9/17

#8 Poquoson (0-0). Idle. Next up - York

#9 Glenvar (2-0). def - Martinsville 25-7. Next up Cave Spring

#10 Ridgeview (1-0). bye week. Next up - Central-Wise


Class 3 Top Ten:

#1 Liberty Christian (2-0). def - Bassett 45-28. Next up - Fluvanna

#2 Phoebus (2-0). def - Menchville 45-6. Next up - Warwick

#3 Brookville (2-0). def - Turner Ashby 50-0. Next up - Jefferson Forest on 9/17

#4 Lafayette (0-0). bye week. Next up - Grafton

#5 Hopewell (0-0). bye week. Next up - I.C. Norcom

#6 Heritage-Lynchburg (1-1). L to Dinwiddie 12-52. Next up - Appomattox

#7 Goochland (1-1). L to Collegiate-Richmond 0-21. Next up - bye week

#8 Brentsville District (2-0). def - Fauquier 23-8. Next up Kettle Run

#9 Lord Botetourt (1-1). def. Blacksburg 42-6. Next up - Riverheads

#10 Lake Taylor (0-1). ccd - Heritage (Newport News). Next up - Currituck, NC


Class 4 Top Ten:

#1 Tuscarora (2-0). def - Rock Ridge 36-0. Next up - John Campe

#2 Salem (0-1). ppd - Franklin County. Next up - William Fleming

#3 Broad Run (2-0). def - Dominion 49-0. Next up - Loudoun Valley

#4 Louisa (2-0). def - Courtland 45-20. Next up - Massaponax

#5 Patrick Henry-Ashland (1-0). def - Mills Godwin 47-20. Next up - Glen Allen

#6 Dinwiddie (1-0). def - Heritage (Lynchburg) 52-12. Next up - North Stafford

#7 King’s Fork (1-0). bye week. Next up - Indian River

#8 E.C. Glass (2-0). def - Gretna 56-0. Next up - George Washington-Danville

#9 Varina (1-0). def - Glen Allen 34-0. Next up - bye week

#10 Eastern View (1-0). ppd - Liberty-Bealeton. Next up - Stafford


Class 5 Top Ten:

#1 Stone Bridge (2-0). def - Centreville 32-7. Next up - Freedom (PW)

#2 Highland Springs (1-1). def - Manchester 27-20. Next up - Prince George

#3 Maury (0-0). Idle. Next up - New Bern, NC

#4 Green Run (1-0). bye week. Next up - Kernersville

#5 Riverbend (1-1). L to Freedom (W) 7-41. Next up - Chancellor

#6 Independence (1-0). def - Riverside 49-21. Next up Bishop Ireton

#7 North Stafford (2-0). def - Woodbridge 14-6 and Gar-Field 10-7. Next up - Liberty (Beal)

#8 Indian River (1-0). ppd - J.R. Tucker. Next up - Nansemond River on 9/24

#9 Salem (VB). (1-0). bye week. Next up - Tallwood

#10 Mountain View (2-0). def - Gar-Field 28-6. Next up - Liberty-Bealeton


Class 6 Top Ten:

#1 Oscar Smith (1-0). bye week. Next up - Grassfield

#2 South County (1-0). def - Hayfield 22-0. Next up - bye week

#3 Manchester (0-1). L to Highland Springs 20-27. Next up - George Wythe

#4 Thomas Dale (2-0). def - Lloyd Bird 26-7. Next up - Meadowbrook on 9/17

#5 Colonial Forge (0-1). L to Unity Reed 7-22. Next up - West Potomac

#6 Freedom PW (2-0). def - Riverbend 41-7. Next up - Stone Bridge

#7 Centreville (1-1). L to Stone Bridge 7-26. Next up - Mount Vernon

#8 Madison (1-1). def Lake Braddock 49-21. Next up - Yorktown

#9 Ocean Lakes (2-0). def - Floyd E. Kellam 14-12. Next up - Princess Anne on 9/17

#10 Gar-Field (0-2). L to Mountain View 6-28 and to North Stafford 7-10. Next up - bye week

