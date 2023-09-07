How the Top Ten Teams Fared - 9/2/23 Weekend (Week 2)
Week 2 of the 2023 campaign is in the books. Check out how the teams around Virginia in our Top Ten rankings - Class 6 through Class 1 - did as the calendar turned from August to September below...
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Freedom-PW
|
2-0
|
W 35-27 over Varina
|
2
|
Highland Springs
|
2-0
|
W 41-35 over Manchester
|
3
|
South County
|
1-1
|
L 0-33 to Quince Orchard, MD
|
4
|
Madison
|
2-0
|
W 31-7 over Lake Braddock
|
5
|
Manchester
|
0-1
|
L 35-41 to Highland Springs
|
6
|
Thomas Dale
|
2-0
|
W 17-0 over L.C. Bird
|
7
|
Oscar Smith
|
1-1
|
L 2-16 to Phoebus
|
8
|
Western Branch
|
1-1
|
L 13-31 to Benedictine
|
9
|
Battlefield
|
2-0
|
W 56-14 over Potomac
|
10
|
Fairfax
|
2-0
|
W 41-0 over Oakton
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Maury
|
1-0
|
W 34-14 over Wise, MD
|
2
|
Green Run
|
2-0
|
W 51-17 over Cox
|
3
|
Stone Bridge
|
0-2
|
L 7-41 to Martinsburg, WV
|
4
|
Warwick
|
2-0
|
W 42-0 over Bethel
|
5
|
King's Fork
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
6
|
Briar Woods
|
2-0
|
W 27-14 over Loudoun County
|
7
|
Matoaca
|
1-1
|
L 7-21 to Warhill
|
8
|
Patrick Henry-Roanoke
|
2-0
|
W 31-21 over E.C. Glass
|
9
|
L.C. Bird
|
1-1
|
L 0-17 to Thomas Dale
|
10
|
Massaponax
|
1-1
|
L 7-10 to Glen Allen
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Phoebus
|
1-0
|
W 16-2 over Oscar Smith
|
2
|
Dinwiddie
|
2-1
|
W 58-8 over North Stafford
|
3
|
Varina
|
1-1
|
L 27-35 to Freedom-PW
|
4
|
E.C. Glass
|
1-1
|
L 21-31 to PH-Roanoke
|
5
|
Salem
|
1-1
|
W 48-7 over Franklin County
|
6
|
King George
|
2-0
|
W 42-13 over Hampton
|
7
|
Warhill
|
2-0
|
W 21-7 over Matoaca
|
8
|
Tuscarora
|
2-0
|
W 42-13 over Independence
|
9
|
Eastern View
|
2-0
|
W 76-6 over Westmoreland
|
10
|
John Champe
|
1-1
|
W 24-22 over Lightridge
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Magna Vista
|
2-0
|
W 53-6 over Dan River
|
2
|
Lake Taylor
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
3
|
Liberty Christian
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
4
|
Heritage-Lynchburg
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
5
|
Lord Botetourt
|
1-1
|
W 83-6 over Blacksburg
|
6
|
Brentsville District
|
2-0
|
W 41-7 over James Wood
|
7
|
Lafayette
|
1-1
|
L 12-16 to St. Christopher's
|
8
|
Brookville
|
1-1
|
W 46-20 over Halifax
|
9
|
Kettle Run
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
10
|
Christiansburg
|
2-0
|
W 45-7 over Abingdon
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Graham
|
2-0
|
W 42-13 over Galax
|
2
|
Radford
|
2-0
|
W 35-0 over Giles
|
3
|
Central-Woodstock
|
2-0
|
W 40-14 over East Rockingham
|
4
|
Riverheads
|
1-1
|
W 35-7 over Tazewell
|
5
|
Appomattox
|
1-1
|
L 7-22 to Rustburg
|
6
|
Poquoson
|
1-0
|
Idle
|
7
|
Union
|
2-0
|
W 41-0 over Richlands
|
8
|
Glenvar
|
2-0
|
W 63-0 over Liberty-Bedford
|
9
|
Clarke County
|
2-0
|
W 34-6 over King William
|
10
|
King William
|
1-1
|
L 6-34 to Clarke County
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
Honaker
|
2-0
|
W 60-8 over Castlewood
|
2
|
Grayson County
|
2-0
|
W 12-7 over Carroll County
|
3
|
Essex
|
2-0
|
W 13-0 over Jamestown
|
4
|
Patrick Henry-GS
|
2-0
|
W 37-24 over Lebanon
|
5
|
Narrows
|
2-0
|
W 31-30 over Holston
|
6
|
Sussex Central
|
1-1
|
W 38-16 over Lancaster
|
7
|
Galax
|
0-2
|
L 13-42 to Graham
|
8
|
Rye Cove
|
2-0
|
W 42-0 over Northwood
|
9
|
Northumberland
|
2-0
|
W 63-13 over Middlesex
|
10
|
Westmoreland
|
1-1
|
L 6-76 to Eastern View
NEW Top Ten Rankings will be unveiled on Thursday, September 7th - be sure to check back for them right here on VirginiaPreps.com!
