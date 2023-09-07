News More News
How the Top Ten Teams Fared - 9/2/23 Weekend (Week 2)

Vincent Sidoti
Special to VirginiaPreps.com
Week 2 of the 2023 campaign is in the books. Check out how the teams around Virginia in our Top Ten rankings - Class 6 through Class 1 - did as the calendar turned from August to September below...



Class 6 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Freedom-PW

2-0

W 35-27 over Varina

2

Highland Springs

2-0

W 41-35 over Manchester

3

South County

1-1

L 0-33 to Quince Orchard, MD

4

Madison

2-0

W 31-7 over Lake Braddock

5

Manchester

0-1

L 35-41 to Highland Springs

6

Thomas Dale

2-0

W 17-0 over L.C. Bird

7

Oscar Smith

1-1

L 2-16 to Phoebus

8

Western Branch

1-1

L 13-31 to Benedictine

9

Battlefield

2-0

W 56-14 over Potomac

10

Fairfax

2-0

W 41-0 over Oakton
Class 5 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Maury

1-0

W 34-14 over Wise, MD

2

Green Run

2-0

W 51-17 over Cox

3

Stone Bridge

0-2

L 7-41 to Martinsburg, WV

4

Warwick

2-0

W 42-0 over Bethel

5

King's Fork

1-0

Idle

6

Briar Woods

2-0

W 27-14 over Loudoun County

7

Matoaca

1-1

L 7-21 to Warhill

8

Patrick Henry-Roanoke

2-0

W 31-21 over E.C. Glass

9

L.C. Bird

1-1

L 0-17 to Thomas Dale

10

Massaponax

1-1

L 7-10 to Glen Allen
Class 4 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Phoebus

1-0

W 16-2 over Oscar Smith

2

Dinwiddie

2-1

W 58-8 over North Stafford

3

Varina

1-1

L 27-35 to Freedom-PW

4

E.C. Glass

1-1

L 21-31 to PH-Roanoke

5

Salem

1-1

W 48-7 over Franklin County

6

King George

2-0

W 42-13 over Hampton

7

Warhill

2-0

W 21-7 over Matoaca

8

Tuscarora

2-0

W 42-13 over Independence

9

Eastern View

2-0

W 76-6 over Westmoreland

10

John Champe

1-1

W 24-22 over Lightridge
Class 3 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Magna Vista

2-0

W 53-6 over Dan River

2

Lake Taylor

1-0

Idle

3

Liberty Christian

1-0

Idle

4

Heritage-Lynchburg

1-0

Idle

5

Lord Botetourt

1-1

W 83-6 over Blacksburg

6

Brentsville District

2-0

W 41-7 over James Wood

7

Lafayette

1-1

L 12-16 to St. Christopher's

8

Brookville

1-1

W 46-20 over Halifax

9

Kettle Run

1-0

Idle

10

Christiansburg

2-0

W 45-7 over Abingdon
Class 2 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Graham

2-0

W 42-13 over Galax

2

Radford

2-0

W 35-0 over Giles

3

Central-Woodstock

2-0

W 40-14 over East Rockingham

4

Riverheads

1-1

W 35-7 over Tazewell

5

Appomattox

1-1

L 7-22 to Rustburg

6

Poquoson

1-0

Idle

7

Union

2-0

W 41-0 over Richlands

8

Glenvar

2-0

W 63-0 over Liberty-Bedford

9

Clarke County

2-0

W 34-6 over King William

10

King William

1-1

L 6-34 to Clarke County
Class 1 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Honaker

2-0

W 60-8 over Castlewood

2

Grayson County

2-0

W 12-7 over Carroll County

3

Essex

2-0

W 13-0 over Jamestown

4

Patrick Henry-GS

2-0

W 37-24 over Lebanon

5

Narrows

2-0

W 31-30 over Holston

6

Sussex Central

1-1

W 38-16 over Lancaster

7

Galax

0-2

L 13-42 to Graham

8

Rye Cove

2-0

W 42-0 over Northwood

9

Northumberland

2-0

W 63-13 over Middlesex

10

Westmoreland

1-1

L 6-76 to Eastern View


NEW Top Ten Rankings will be unveiled on Thursday, September 7th - be sure to check back for them right here on VirginiaPreps.com!



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and be sure to Subscribe to Hometown Sports Productions where you can hear his Podcasts.

