Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 29, 2024
Top 2026 OL target to visit Penn State this weekend
circle avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

One of Penn State's top offensive line targets in the 2026 recruiting cycle will be making a return visit to Happy Valley this weekend for the Nittany Lions' top five showdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In