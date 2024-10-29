Central Region Gamers - Week 9

Advertisement

in other news

Warwick Too Much for Hampton

Warwick Too Much for Hampton

Saeed Williams Jr threw 4 touchdown passes and ran for 3 more to lead Warwick over Hampton.

External content
 • Will Garlick
Game Blog - Oscar Smith Tops King's Fork 27-12

Game Blog - Oscar Smith Tops King's Fork 27-12

Re-visit our LIVE Game Blog from Oscar Smith's 27-12 triumph over King's Fork, where they jumped out to a 21-0 lead.

External content
 • Matthew Hatfield
Hatfield's Week 9 VHSL Dynamic Dozen Predictions (10-25-24 Edition)

Hatfield's Week 9 VHSL Dynamic Dozen Predictions (10-25-24 Edition)

Check out the Week 9 Dynamic Dozen Predictions for VHSL Football on October 25, 2024 right here!

Premium contentExternal content
 • Matthew Hatfield
Episode 021 of On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcast

Episode 021 of On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcast

Episode 021 of On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcast features Salem-VB Head Football Coach Mark Hall.

Video content
 • Matthew Hatfield
Piedmont Previews and Predictions--Week 9

Piedmont Previews and Predictions--Week 9

With three weeks remaining in the regular season for Virginia High School Football, the race for the postseason...

Premium content
 • Robert Edmonds

in other news

Warwick Too Much for Hampton

Warwick Too Much for Hampton

Saeed Williams Jr threw 4 touchdown passes and ran for 3 more to lead Warwick over Hampton.

External content
 • Will Garlick
Game Blog - Oscar Smith Tops King's Fork 27-12

Game Blog - Oscar Smith Tops King's Fork 27-12

Re-visit our LIVE Game Blog from Oscar Smith's 27-12 triumph over King's Fork, where they jumped out to a 21-0 lead.

External content
 • Matthew Hatfield
Hatfield's Week 9 VHSL Dynamic Dozen Predictions (10-25-24 Edition)

Hatfield's Week 9 VHSL Dynamic Dozen Predictions (10-25-24 Edition)

Check out the Week 9 Dynamic Dozen Predictions for VHSL Football on October 25, 2024 right here!

Premium contentExternal content
 • Matthew Hatfield
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 29, 2024
Central Region Gamers - Week 9
circle avatar
Danny Lewis  •  VirginiaPreps
Staff Writer
Twitter
@CRF4Dan
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Virginia HS Sports
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
No commitments available at this time. Please check back at a later date.