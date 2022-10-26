How the Top Ten Teams Fared: 10/21/22 Weekend (Week 9)
We're nearing the end of the regular season and ranked teams performed much better this past week than in the prior weekend.
Believe it or not, there are still 22 undefeated school left in Virginia when it comes to High School Football for the 2022 campaign with six each at the Class 6 and Class 4 levels.
See how the Top Ten teams in all six classifications did below...
* Note - Hyperlinks of schools goes to our Team Preview from the 2022 Preseason Top Ten Countdown
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
9-0
|
W 41-0 over Potomac
|
2
|
7-0
|
W 28-3 over Nansemond River
|
3
|
8-0
|
W 49-0 over Osbourn Park
|
4
|
7-1
|
L 14-29 to Fairfax
|
5
|
8-0
|
W 31-8 over Petersburg
|
6
|
8-1
|
W 45-20 over Deep Creek
|
7
|
7-1
|
W 34-14 over West Potomac
|
8
|
7-0
|
W 63-6 over Freedom-SR
|
9
|
Fairfax
|
8-0
|
W 29-14 over Lake Braddock
|
10
|
Westfield
|
6-2
|
L 16-21 to Madison
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
8-0
|
Idle
|
2
|
8-0
|
W 42-10 over Salem-VB
|
3
|
7-1
|
W 49-28 over Woodgrove
|
4
|
5-1
|
Idle
|
5
|
7-1
|
Idle
|
6
|
7-1
|
W 29-0 over Colonial Forge
|
7
|
Cox
|
7-1
|
W 42-0 over First Colonial
|
8
|
7-1
|
W 32-7 over Brooke Point
|
9
|
Midlothian
|
7-1
|
W 49-6 over George Wythe-Rich.
|
10
|
Albemarle
|
7-1
|
W 48-3 over Goochland
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
8-0
|
W 50-0 over Henrico
|
2
|
8-0
|
W 58-8 over Prince George
|
3
|
7-1
|
W 42-7 over Cave Spring
|
4
|
8-0
|
Idle
|
5
|
7-0
|
W 23-13 over Eastern View
|
6
|
7-1
|
W 53-20 over Hickory
|
7
|
Loudoun County
|
8-0
|
W 27-21 over Independence
|
8
|
Kettle Run
|
9-0
|
W 25-14 over Handley
|
9
|
7-1
|
W 42-17 over Rustburg
|
10
|
Warwick
|
8-1
|
W 48-0 over Gloucester
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
8-0
|
W 41-7 over Woodside
|
2
|
8-0
|
W 48-0 over Liberty-Bedford
|
3
|
7-1
|
W 53-0 over Manor
|
4
|
6-2
|
W 34-0 over Jefferson Forest
|
5
|
6-2
|
W 28-14 over Amherst
|
6
|
7-1
|
W 48-7 over Northside
|
7
|
7-1
|
W 64-10 over Jamestown
|
8
|
Brentsville District
|
8-1
|
W 28-14 over Riverside
|
9
|
Staunton
|
7-1
|
L 17-22 to Buffalo Gap
|
10
|
6-2
|
W 50-43 over GW-Danville
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
8-0
|
W 41-14 over Pulaski County
|
2
|
8-0
|
W 20-13 Abingdon
|
3
|
8-0
|
W 28-27 over Floyd County
|
4
|
TJ-Richmond
|
7-1
|
L 31-37 to Glen Allen in OT
|
5
|
7-1
|
Idle
|
6
|
Strasburg
|
7-1
|
W 26-23 over Luray
|
7
|
Luray
|
6-2
|
L 23-26 to Strasburg
|
8
|
6-3
|
W 35-19 over Chatham
|
9
|
Floyd County
|
6-2
|
L 27-28 to Radford
|
10
|
Virginia High
|
6-2
|
W 49-7 over Chilhowie
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
8-0
|
W 68-18 over Lancaster
|
2
|
6-1
|
W 49-14 over Fort Defiance
|
3
|
Central-Lunenburg
|
8-0
|
Idle
|
4
|
Grayson County
|
8-0
|
W 31-8 over Fort Chiswell
|
5
|
7-1
|
W 30-0 over West Point
|
6
|
6-1
|
W 48-7 over Eastern Montgomery
|
7
|
Patrick Henry-GS
|
5-3
|
L 49-52 to Honaker
|
8
|
George Wythe
|
5-3
|
Idle
|
9
|
5-2
|
W 45-6 over Colonial Beach
|
10
|
4-3
|
Idle
