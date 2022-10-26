News More News
How the Top Ten Teams Fared: 10/21/22 Weekend (Week 9)

UNC commit Paul Billups and the Bruins prevailed to move to 8-1 before a key showdown with Chesapeake rival Oscar Smith, who they haven't beaten since 2003 (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
We're nearing the end of the regular season and ranked teams performed much better this past week than in the prior weekend.

Believe it or not, there are still 22 undefeated school left in Virginia when it comes to High School Football for the 2022 campaign with six each at the Class 6 and Class 4 levels.

See how the Top Ten teams in all six classifications did below...


* Note - Hyperlinks of schools goes to our Team Preview from the 2022 Preseason Top Ten Countdown


Class 6 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Freedom-PW

9-0

W 41-0 over Potomac

2

Oscar Smith

7-0

W 28-3 over Nansemond River

3

Battlefield

8-0

W 49-0 over Osbourn Park

4

Lake Braddock

7-1

L 14-29 to Fairfax

5

Thomas Dale

8-0

W 31-8 over Petersburg

6

Western Branch

8-1

W 45-20 over Deep Creek

7

South County

7-1

W 34-14 over West Potomac

8

Patriot

7-0

W 63-6 over Freedom-SR

9

Fairfax

8-0

W 29-14 over Lake Braddock

10

Westfield

6-2

L 16-21 to Madison
Class 5 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Highland Springs

8-0

Idle

2

Green Run

8-0

W 42-10 over Salem-VB

3

Stone Bridge

7-1

W 49-28 over Woodgrove

4

Maury

5-1

Idle

5

Kempsville

7-1

Idle

6

Riverbend

7-1

W 29-0 over Colonial Forge

7

Cox

7-1

W 42-0 over First Colonial

8

Mountain View

7-1

W 32-7 over Brooke Point

9

Midlothian

7-1

W 49-6 over George Wythe-Rich.

10

Albemarle

7-1

W 48-3 over Goochland
Class 4 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Varina

8-0

W 50-0 over Henrico

2

Dinwiddie

8-0

W 58-8 over Prince George

3

Salem

7-1

W 42-7 over Cave Spring

4

Louisa

8-0

Idle

5

King George

7-0

W 23-13 over Eastern View

6

King's Fork

7-1

W 53-20 over Hickory

7

Loudoun County

8-0

W 27-21 over Independence

8

Kettle Run

9-0

W 25-14 over Handley

9

E.C. Glass

7-1

W 42-17 over Rustburg

10

Warwick

8-1

W 48-0 over Gloucester
Class 3 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Phoebus

8-0

W 41-7 over Woodside

2

Liberty Christian

8-0

W 48-0 over Liberty-Bedford

3

Lake Taylor

7-1

W 53-0 over Manor

4

Heritage-Lynchburg

6-2

W 34-0 over Jefferson Forest

5

Brookville

6-2

W 28-14 over Amherst

6

Lord Botetourt

7-1

W 48-7 over Northside

7

Lafayette

7-1

W 64-10 over Jamestown

8

Brentsville District

8-1

W 28-14 over Riverside

9

Staunton

7-1

L 17-22 to Buffalo Gap

10

Bassett

6-2

W 50-43 over GW-Danville
Class 2 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Graham

8-0

W 41-14 over Pulaski County

2

Ridgeview

8-0

W 20-13 Abingdon

3

Radford

8-0

W 28-27 over Floyd County

4

TJ-Richmond

7-1

L 31-37 to Glen Allen in OT

5

Central-Woodstock

7-1

Idle

6

Strasburg

7-1

W 26-23 over Luray

7

Luray

6-2

L 23-26 to Strasburg

8

Appomattox

6-3

W 35-19 over Chatham

9

Floyd County

6-2

L 27-28 to Radford

10

Virginia High

6-2

W 49-7 over Chilhowie

Class 1 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Essex

8-0

W 68-18 over Lancaster

2

Riverheads

6-1

W 49-14 over Fort Defiance

3

Central-Lunenburg

8-0

Idle

4

Grayson County

8-0

W 31-8 over Fort Chiswell

5

King & Queen

7-1

W 30-0 over West Point

6

Narrows

6-1

W 48-7 over Eastern Montgomery

7

Patrick Henry-GS

5-3

L 49-52 to Honaker

8

George Wythe

5-3

Idle

9

Northumberland

5-2

W 45-6 over Colonial Beach

10

Galax

4-3

Idle


Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to Cavs Corner and the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.

