VirginiaPreps - Hot Shooting Cavaliers Downs Cougars

The visiting Lord Botetourt Cavaliers hit 13 three-pointers en route to a 77-60 victory over the Pulaski County Cougars on Friday (January 15, 2021).

The Cavaliers were led by Conner Tilley's 16 points. He had help from Tanner Selkirk with 14 points, as well as Dylan Salvi. Kyle Arnholt, a multi-sport standout in football, baseball and basketball at Botetourt, displayed his all-around talent and athleticism throughout. Arnholt, who'll play his College Football at Appalachian State, finished with a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds in the victory.

The Cavaliers remained undefeated, bumping their record to 6-0 overall, while the Cougars dropped to 2-3 overall.



Pulaski County had two players in double figures as sophomore Kyle O'Neal and Peyton McDaniel both had 11 points, apiece. Freshman Lane Nester chipped in the eight points.

Lord Botetourt came right out of the blocks scoring 22 points in the first quarter to take a 22-11 lead after one period. The Cavs then would score 20 in the second period to go up 42-30 into halftime. They didn't let up, stretching their advantage to 65-45 going into the fourth quarter.

Botetourt has now hit 41 shots from three-point range in their last three games. Though, for Pulaski Head Coach Tyler Cannoy, he lamented the second chance points the Cavs tabulated by night's end more than anything.

"We just flat got beat on the boards," said Cannoy. "You can't give up three and four attempts after a missed shot. We gave up 9 to 12 points after a missed free throw. They shoot and pass the ball very well. Our effort wasn't the best tonight."



Ranked ninth in the most recent VaPreps Class 3 Top Ten Rankings, Botetourt appears poised to move up the charts and can be a Championship contender if it continues to executive this efficiently on the offensive end moving forward.



